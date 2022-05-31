Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Size To Reach $ 37.74 Billion at a Thriving CAGR of 21.50% by 2029:Say DBMR Analyst
The latest study released on the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market by Data Bridge Market Research evaluates market size, share, demand, industry trend, and forecast to 2029. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2012 to 2022 and forecasted till 2029, the outbreak of latest scenario in Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Tilray. (U.S.), Hexo (Canada)., etc.
Market Analysis and Size
Cannabidiol (CBD) oil has largely gained popularity due to its effective use in treating pain arising from chronic injuries. Moreover, it is further effective in tackling inflammation, anxiety and insomnia and also helps to improve the physiological and cognitive functions in an individual along with regulation the mood, pain and memory. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants and accounts for up to 40% of the plant's extract.
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market was valued at USD 7.94 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37.74 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market: Competition Analysis
With drastic change in consumers behaviour, firms, brands and value stakeholder in Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are
Canopy Growth Corporation
Aphria Inc
Aurora Cannabis
MARICANN INC
Tilray
GW Pharmaceuticals plc
Tikun Olam
The Cronos Group
Kazmira
FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES
HempLife Today
CBD American Shaman
…..
Market Analysis by Types:
By Source Type (Hemp, Marijuana)
Market Analysis by Applications:
By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C)
By End Use (Medical, Personal use, Pharmaceutical, Wellness)
Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Growing Awareness Regarding its Benefits
The increased awareness about the benefits of cannabidiol and its medicinal properties is inducing increased demand and application by the small and medium scale enterprises. Also, high adoption of hemp oil in pharmaceutical industries reduces body pain is a positive sign. This in turn is bolstering the growth of the market.
Furthermore, the factors such as surge in public-private funding for targeted research activities, high disposable income, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising product innovations and development due to technological advancements worldwide boost the market value. Moreover, increased internet penetration, continued product development and commercialization, government supportive regulations for the use of cannabis-related products, particularly in developing nations, and rising per capita expenditure will all contribute to the market's future growth rate.
Opportunities
Increased Funding And Research And Developmental Operations
Furthermore, the surging funding from the federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies coupled with the increasing number of technological advancements driven to minimize the production costs and wastage extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the research and developmental operations directed towards sustainable development will ensure optimum and judicious use of resources, which will further expand the future growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market.
Restraints/Challenges
Issues Associated with Raw Material Prices and Availability
Fluctuations or volatility in the cost of raw materials and mechanical equipment pose a significant danger to the market's growth. Furthermore, the global cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market's expansion is being hampered by the inconsistent availability of raw materials in one location.
Norms, Standards and Regulations
The government's imposition of rigorous rules on a wide variety of industrial applications relevant to industrial activities will further slow the market's growth pace. Lack of standardization rules, a lack of awareness in backward economies regarding the benefits and high costs of cannabis products, and a shift in the demand-supply spectrum due to regulatory strengthening in the Asia-Pacific area would exacerbate the market position. As a result, these factors are estimated to challenge the cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market growth rate.
In addition to this, the increasing competition and supply to meet rising demand and low-quality product development due to insufficient production equipment would further stymie market expansion.
Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Quantitative Market Data
Market Data breakdown by major geographies, Type & Application/End-users
• Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Integrated Card Reader Solutions & Card Reader Accessories] (2022-2029)
• Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Restaurant, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse/Distribution, Entertainment, Transportation & Government] (2022-2029)
• Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (2022-2029)
• Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (2022-2029)
• Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Revenue Share & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (2022)
Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract market report:
Why lots of Key players are not profiled in Study?
–> The market study is surveyed collecting data of various companies from Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profile only few companies; connect with sales executive to get customized list. The standard version of research report is listed with players like Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Tilray. (U.S.), Hexo (Canada), CannTrust (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), etc.
Does Scope of Market Study allow further Segmentation?
—> Yes, for a deep dive analysis add-on segmentation is applicable in premium customized version of report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [Restaurant, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse/Distribution, Entertainment, Transportation & Government], by Type [, Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%), Integrated Card Reader Solutions & Card Reader Accessories] and by regions [North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of Middle East & Africa]
What value addition does Country landscape will provide?
—> In the premium version of report, two-level of regional segmentation allows user to have access to country level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*
* Wherever applicable
Data Bridge Market Research provides customized study specific to regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia etc.
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.
Thanks for reading Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract research article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like LATAM, North America, MENA, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United States or China etc.
