Europe Medical Cannabis Market to Expand at 24.5% CAGR: Market Trends-Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Revenue
Market Analysis and Insights : Europe Medical Cannabis Market
The Medical Cannabis Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 24.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 19,153.13 million by 2028. Increased medical use and legalization of cannabis is acting as a driver for the medical cannabis market.
Cannabis is a psychoactive drug that is derived from the cannabis plant of the Cannabaceae family. For several years, it has been used medicinally and has wide range of applications in treatment of various diseases including chronic pain, cancer, depression, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma, epilepsy, migraines, AIDS and Alzheimer’s among others.
The Segments and Sub-Section of Europe Medical Cannabis Market are shown below:
By Product (Oil, Dried Medical Cannabis, Medical Cannabis Capsules, Vape Pen, Whole Flower, Creams & Moisturizer, Ground Flower, Patch, Mask & Serum, Cleanser, Others)
By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Species (Sativa, Hybrid, Cannabis Indica), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol, Others)
By Application (Pain Management, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer's Disease, Epilepsy, Depression and Sleep Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, Mental Health Conditions, Elevate Mood, Others)
By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Topicals, Vaporizers, Others)
By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospital and Rehab Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others)
By Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B),
Tilray
Elixinol Europe Limited
Medical Marijuana, Inc
Peace Naturals Project Inc
BOL Pharma
PharmaHemp
Kiehl’s (a subsidiary of L'ORÉAL)
ENDOCA
Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size
The medical cannabis market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the product, source, species, derivatives, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oil, medical cannabis capsules, patch, whole flower, ground flower, vape pen, dried medical cannabis, creams & moisturizer, mask & serum, cleanser and others. In 2021, oil segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.
On the basis of source, the medical cannabis market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.
On the basis of species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increased medicinal use of cannabis.
On the basis of derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to increasing demand of medical marijuana products in the market.
On the basis of application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing R&D activities.
On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. In 2021, oral solutions and capsules segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
On the basis of end user, the medical cannabis market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, homecare settings, hospital and rehab centers and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.
On the basis of distribution channel, the medical cannabis market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2B segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing demand of cannabis for medical and clinical purposes.
