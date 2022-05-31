Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market Witness a CAGR of 24.80%: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Demand and 2029 Forecasts
DBMR has published a new report titled, ‘Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This report provides the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level as for the geographic areas including Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Analysis and Size
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global Cannabidiol (Cbd) Edibles Market to be growing at a CAGR of 24.80% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The rising production of hemp will drive the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market.
Due to their extraordinary therapeutic effects, cannabidiol (CBD) edibles are beneficial to users in a variety of ways. These CBD sweets, which come in a number of flavours and textures, provide hemp-based chemicals or cannabis to the body for stress and depression alleviation. They are also termed as cannabis-infused goods.
Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market: Competition Analysis
With drastic change in consumers behaviour, firms, brands and value stakeholder in Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are
ENDOCA
Isodiol International Inc
Medical Marijuana
Canopy Growth Corporation
Elixinol
FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES
NuLeaf Naturals, LLC
PharmaHemp
Happy Hemp
PLUS Products Wonders
…..
Market Analysis by Types:
By Source Type (Hemp, Marijuana)
Market Analysis by Applications:
By Application (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Others)
By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Public Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)
By Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect)
Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market Dynamics
The increasing awareness about the health benefits linked with cannabis will drive the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. Furthermore, rising demand from healthcare industry and surging health awareness among consumers are some macroeconomic factors that are positively impacting the worldwide cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. Another significant factor is legalization of cannabis in various industries will accelerate the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. The rise in disposable income and increasing urbanization will flourish the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. Changing lifestyle and increasing industrialization will further propel the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. The rising number of population across the globe and technological advancement will also flourish the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market.
Moreover, the rising number of research and development activities and launch of new products will boost the beneficial opportunities for the growth of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. Additionally, growing awareness of antioxidant and anti-aging properties of CBD and hemp and increasing use of CBD edibles as dietary supplements will act as major drivers that will further create new opportunities for market’s growth in the above mentioned forecast period.
However, high cost associated with CBD products will hamper the market growth rate. Additionally, negative impact of COVID-19 on the production and supply chain will obstruct the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market's overall growth. Also strict government regulations and less awareness will further challenge the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market throughout the forecast period.
Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Quantitative Market Data
Market Data breakdown by major geographies, Type & Application/End-users
• Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Integrated Card Reader Solutions & Card Reader Accessories] (2022-2029)
• Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Restaurant, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse/Distribution, Entertainment, Transportation & Government] (2022-2029)
• Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (2022-2029)
• Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (2022-2029)
• Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market Revenue Share & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (2022)
Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles market report:
Why lots of Key players are not profiled in Study?
–> The market study is surveyed collecting data of various companies from Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profile only few companies; connect with sales executive to get customized list. The standard version of research report is listed with players like Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Tilray. (U.S.), Hexo (Canada), CannTrust (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), etc.
Does Scope of Market Study allow further Segmentation?
—> Yes, for a deep dive analysis add-on segmentation is applicable in premium customized version of report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [Restaurant, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse/Distribution, Entertainment, Transportation & Government], by Type [, Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%), Integrated Card Reader Solutions & Card Reader Accessories] and by regions [North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of Middle East & Africa]
What value addition does Country landscape will provide?
—> In the premium version of report, two-level of regional segmentation allows user to have access to country level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*
* Wherever applicable
Data Bridge Market Research provides customized study specific to regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia etc.
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.
