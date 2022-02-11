Submit Release
Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Forecast 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Toothbrush Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global electric toothbrush market reached a value of US$ 3.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An electric toothbrush is a device used for maintaining oral hygiene by cleaning the teeth, gums, and tongue effectively through rapid and automatic bristle movement. It uses side-to-side movements of the head and rotations, which assist in effectively removing plaque and minimizing the effects of gingivitis. In addition, it is easy to use, minimizes tooth sensitivity, and provides deep cleaning compared to a conventional toothbrush.

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of oral diseases and tooth-related ailments, along with the rising awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining oral hygiene, represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. In addition, key players are introducing smart electric brushes with innovative pressure sensor technology and Bluetooth connectivity that can transfer data in real-time to smartphones for constant monitoring. Apart from this, the easy product availability through online and offline organized retail portals, in confluence with aggressive promotional campaigns by key players, is expected to positively influence the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc (NYSE: CHD)
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)
Conair Corporation (Jarden) (OTCMKTS: CNGA)
Den-Mat Holdings LLC
Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)
FOREO
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS: PHIA)
Lion Corporation (TYO: 4912)
Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752)
Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.
SONIC Chic
Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, bristle type, distribution channel, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Technology:

Rotational
Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type:

Soft Bristles
Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online
Offline

Breakup by End User:

Adults
Children

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

