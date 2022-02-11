Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Forecast 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Toothbrush Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global electric toothbrush market reached a value of US$ 3.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An electric toothbrush is a device used for maintaining oral hygiene by cleaning the teeth, gums, and tongue effectively through rapid and automatic bristle movement. It uses side-to-side movements of the head and rotations, which assist in effectively removing plaque and minimizing the effects of gingivitis. In addition, it is easy to use, minimizes tooth sensitivity, and provides deep cleaning compared to a conventional toothbrush.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-toothbrush-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of oral diseases and tooth-related ailments, along with the rising awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining oral hygiene, represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. In addition, key players are introducing smart electric brushes with innovative pressure sensor technology and Bluetooth connectivity that can transfer data in real-time to smartphones for constant monitoring. Apart from this, the easy product availability through online and offline organized retail portals, in confluence with aggressive promotional campaigns by key players, is expected to positively influence the market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3nxfE59

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc (NYSE: CHD)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)

Conair Corporation (Jarden) (OTCMKTS: CNGA)

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS: PHIA)

Lion Corporation (TYO: 4912)

Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752)

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

SONIC Chic

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, bristle type, distribution channel, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Technology:

Rotational

Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type:

Soft Bristles

Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Virtual Production Market Report

Dual Screen Laptops Market Report

Dental Practice Management Software Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vfR9y7

Database as a Service Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iHFFNg

Factoring Market Report: https://bit.ly/31vrN1s

Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Report: https://bit.ly/33e1T38

Bpo Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sEORHx

Smart Headphones Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sSNCEn

Rehabilitation Robots Market Report: https://bit.ly/2R5UoIS

Payroll Outsourcing Market Report: https://bit.ly/2RpUJmn

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

