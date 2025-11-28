How Is Consumer Demand for Natural Ingredients Driving Exponential Growth in the Collagen Market?

Collagen Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Source, Product, Application, and Region

Driven by rising applications in food and beverages, cosmetics, and healthcare, fueled by consumer demand for health, wellness, and natural ingredients.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe global collagen market was valued at USD 10,585.71 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17,656.49 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period of 2025-2033. The market is driven by rising applications in food and beverages, cosmetics, and healthcare, fueled by consumer demand for health, wellness, and natural ingredients.Study Assumption Years• Base Year: 2024• Historical Year/Period: 2019-2024• Forecast Year/Period: 2025-2033Market Key Takeaways• Current Market Size: USD 10,585.71 Million in 2024• CAGR: 5.56%• Forecast Period: 2025-2033• Europe dominates the market with a 33.2% share in 2024, driven by strong consumer awareness and advanced healthcare infrastructure.• Increasing use of collagen in the food and beverage industry enhances texture, stability, and nutritional value in products.• Growing demand in cosmetics and personal care products is propelled by anti-aging and skin-repair benefits.• Extensive R&D activities are expanding collagen applications and improving product formulations.• The U.S. collagen market holds an 83.30% share, fueled by supplements and personal care innovations.Request for a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/collagen-market/requestsample Market Growth FactorsThe market for collagen products is growing as consumers are becoming more interested in health, wellness, and non-GMO ingredients, and are taking a proactive approach to aging, fitness, and preventative health. Collagen supplements can help with support for skin health, joint health, and muscle recovery. In the nutraceuticals and functional foods markets consumers increasingly look for nutritional foods that benefit physiology, and collagen has a clean-label, high-protein, minimal processing profile that fits consumer preference for natural formulations and daily care.Collagen is used increasingly within the food and beverage sector mainly because it can impart desired attributes to protein bars, drinks, yogurts, ice creams, sausages, and desserts, improving texture, mouthfeel, and nutrition. Furthermore, the ingredient's advantages in preparing food and drink as it emulsifies and stabilizes sauces, soups, dressings, and mayonnaise are expected to increase its growth. An example of industry innovation is Lifeway's 2025 Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen line, which is lactose-free and made with kefir cultures.Cosmetics and personal care products are also popular applications of collagen. Anti-aging creams, serums, and masks contain collagen to provide moisturizing and collagen-increasing properties to achieve or maintain youthful skin. For example, in May 2025, Dr. Rashel launched India's first 100% vegan Bio-Collagen Deep Facial Mask, made entirely from botanically-derived natural ingredients, to smooth and repair skin, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and deeply moisturize. Collagen is increasingly being added to lip care and hair care products.Market SegmentationAnalysis by Source:• Bovine: Holds 36.6% market share due to availability, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with human collagen. Derived from cow hides and bones, rich in Type I and III collagen, widely used in supplements and cosmetics.• Porcine• Poultry• Marine• OthersAnalysis by Product:• Gelatin: Majority share of 66.8%, valued for gelling, thickening, and stabilizing. Derived from bovine and porcine collagen, used extensively in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.• Hydrolyzed Collagen• Native Collagen• Synthetic Collagen• OthersAnalysis by Application:• Food and Beverages: Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Confectionary, Desserts, Meat Processing• Healthcare: Bone and Joint Health Supplements, Wound Dressing, Tissue Regeneration, Medical Implants, Cardiology, Drug Delivery• Cosmetics: Beauty Supplements (Nutricosmetics), Topical Cosmetic Products• OthersRegional InsightsEurope was the largest region, and accounted for 33.2% share of the global collagen market in 2024, owing to high consumer awareness for health and beauty, developed healthcare infrastructure, demand for clean-label products, matured nutraceutical and cosmetics industries, and government regulations for product quality and safety standards and innovation. European demand for natural, functional ingredients has increased collagen's use in foods, drinks and cosmetics, further strengthening Europe's competitive position on the global market.Recent Developments & News• June 2025: CollPlant Biotechnologies secured European patent approval for recombinant human collagen-based breast implants and injectable fillers targeting reconstructive and aesthetic surgery.• May 2025: Darling Ingredients Inc. and Tessenderlo Group announced plans to merge collagen and gelatin divisions into a new entity, Nextida, to lead in health, wellness, and nutrition products.• January 2025: GNC launched premium collagen beauty supplements with fast-absorbing marine and bovine peptides for skin hydration and glow.• November 2024: Jellatech completed a 9,000-square-foot facility in Morrisville, NC, to scale bioidentical collagen for pre-clinical trials.• November 2024: RTI Surgical acquired Collagen Solutions, expanding their allograft and xenograft biomaterials portfolio.Key Players• Advanced BioMatrix Inc.• Collagen Solutions Plc (Rosen's Diversified Inc.)• Connoils LLC• Croda International Plc• Gelita AG• Gelnex• ITALGELATINE S.p.A.• Koninklijke DSM N.V.• Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.• Nippi Collagen NA Inc. (Nippi Inc)• Nitta Gelatin NA Inc.• Rousselot (Darling Ingredients)• Tessenderlo GroupCustomization NoteIf you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4151&flag=E About UsIMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services.IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.Contact UsIMARC Group,134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA,Email: sales@imarcgroup.com,Tel No: (D) +91 120 433 0800,United States: +1-201971-6302

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.