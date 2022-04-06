Network Slicing Market Size to Reach a Value of US$ 1,082.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 24.06%

Network Slicing Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Network Slicing Market : Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“,The global network slicing market reached a value of US$ 299.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,082.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.06% during 2022-2027.

Network slicing is a mechanism utilized for building multiple unique virtualized and logical networks over a common multi-domain infrastructure. It is used for real-time streaming, asset management, supply chain management, and remote monitoring. It enables network operators to maximize service flexibility and optimally use network resources. It helps minimize operating expenses (OPEX), reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX), and provide enhanced operational efficiency. As a result, it finds applications in the automotive, healthcare, entertainment, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors.

Network Slicing Market Trends:

Advancements in cellular network technology, along with increasing penetration of the high-speed network, represent one of the key factors driving the market. Furthermore, leading market players are integrating connected devices and systems with the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide remote access and fast data transmission services.This, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of network slicing solutions in the healthcare industry to conduct robotic surgeries is projected to drive the market.

Network Slicing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Affirmed Networks Inc. (Microsoft Corporation), Amdocs, Argela Technologies (Türk Telekomünikasyon A.?.), Aria Networks Ltd., BT Group plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mavenir, NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.), Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and ZTE Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, end user and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Transport and Logistic

BFSI

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

