Software Defined Networking Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Software Defined Networking Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″,the global software defined networking market grew at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.

Software defined networking (SDN) represents a network architecture solution utilized for workflow automation via software-based applications. It is designed to improve the efficiency and agility of networks to allow users to control large volumes of data and network traffic. The SDN architecture is comprised of various elements, such as a controller to centralize physical and virtual environments, access points and firewalls, a southbound application program interface (API) to transmit information between the controller and the individual switches, a northbound API to transfer data between the controller and the application and policy engines, etc. Compared to traditionally used networking systems, SDN is more flexible and cost-effective and also ensures security over the entire network. Consequently, software defined networking is employed by small, medium, and large enterprises across several industries, including defense, healthcare, IT, BFSI, etc.

Software Defined Networking Market trends:

The emerging trend of network infrastructure automation and the escalating adoption of cloud-computing services and big data analytics are among the primary factors driving the software defined networking market. In line with this, with the rising utilization of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), various organizations are increasingly using SDN solutions for customizing and managing the data accessed by employees and optimizing the mobile workforce. This, in turn, is also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, several technological advancements, including the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with connected devices and the development of structures to support 5G infrastructures, are expected to fuel the software defined networking market over the forecasted period.

Global Software Defined Networking Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudgenix Inc. (Palo Alto Networks Inc.), Cumulus Networks Inc. (Nvidia Corporation), Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corporation and Oracle Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, organization size, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Physical Network Infrastructure

SDN Controller

SDN Application

Others

Services

Integration and Deployment

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Enterprises

Telecommunication Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Consumer Goods

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

