Hybrid Cloud Market Share 2021-2026: Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Hybrid Cloud Market

Hybrid Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hybrid Cloud Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,”The global hybrid cloud market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2021-2026.

A hybrid cloud refers to an integrated cloud computing environment that combines on-premises, private, public, and third-party cloud services.It enables the proper movement of workloads between platforms to unify, manage, and automate the computing services. It provides numerous advantages, such as comprehensive support for the remote workforce, minimum operational cost, and enhanced scalability, control, security, and risk management. Consequently, it finds extensive application across different industries, such as healthcare, information technology (IT), and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Hybrid Cloud Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and digitization, along with the widespread adoption of cloud-computing services, represent one of the prime factors driving the market. Moreover, theescalating demand for scalable, agile, and cost-effective computing systems to transfer secured communication is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), organizations across the globe are adopting remote workingmodels and video conferencing facilities, which, in turn, ispositively influencing the demand for hybrid cloud systems to maintain business continuity. Moreover, the rising adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and multi-cloud spaces, along with improvements in the IT infrastructure, is projected to impel the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hybrid-cloud-market/requestsample

Global Hybrid Cloud Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Inc., Century Link Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Ltd. (Furukawa Group), Google (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc. and VMWare Inc.The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology and application.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, service, service type, service model, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Service Type:

Cloud Management and Orchestration

Disaster Recovery

Hybrid Hosting

Breakup by Service Model:

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Information and Communication Technology

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3pYSc5b

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report By IMARC Group:

Insurtech Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3xTlX91

Fitness App Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3JHY76e

Fingerprint Sensor Market Report 2022-27: https://bit.ly/3uXx2qA

Green Data Center Market: https://bit.ly/3GWDtwy

Fiber Laser Market: https://bit.ly/3JqM506

Commercial Telematics Market 2022-27: https://bit.ly/3BBgAOg

Laser Sensor Market: https://bit.ly/3LCmfs1

Test and Measurement Equipment Market: https://bit.ly/3HRZC0h

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: https://bit.ly/3LGnjuP

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.