Hybrid Cloud Market Share 2021-2026: Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Hybrid Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hybrid Cloud Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,”The global hybrid cloud market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2021-2026.
A hybrid cloud refers to an integrated cloud computing environment that combines on-premises, private, public, and third-party cloud services.It enables the proper movement of workloads between platforms to unify, manage, and automate the computing services. It provides numerous advantages, such as comprehensive support for the remote workforce, minimum operational cost, and enhanced scalability, control, security, and risk management. Consequently, it finds extensive application across different industries, such as healthcare, information technology (IT), and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Hybrid Cloud Market Trends:
Rapid urbanization and digitization, along with the widespread adoption of cloud-computing services, represent one of the prime factors driving the market. Moreover, theescalating demand for scalable, agile, and cost-effective computing systems to transfer secured communication is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), organizations across the globe are adopting remote workingmodels and video conferencing facilities, which, in turn, ispositively influencing the demand for hybrid cloud systems to maintain business continuity. Moreover, the rising adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and multi-cloud spaces, along with improvements in the IT infrastructure, is projected to impel the market growth.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hybrid-cloud-market/requestsample
Global Hybrid Cloud Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Inc., Century Link Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Ltd. (Furukawa Group), Google (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc. and VMWare Inc.The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology and application.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, service, service type, service model, organization size and vertical.
Breakup by Component:
Solutions
Services
Breakup by Service:
Professional Services
Managed Services
Breakup by Service Type:
Cloud Management and Orchestration
Disaster Recovery
Hybrid Hosting
Breakup by Service Model:
Infrastructure as a Service
Platform as a Service
Software as a Service
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare
Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Information and Communication Technology
Manufacturing
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3pYSc5b
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Other Report By IMARC Group:
Insurtech Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3xTlX91
Fitness App Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3JHY76e
Fingerprint Sensor Market Report 2022-27: https://bit.ly/3uXx2qA
Green Data Center Market: https://bit.ly/3GWDtwy
Fiber Laser Market: https://bit.ly/3JqM506
Commercial Telematics Market 2022-27: https://bit.ly/3BBgAOg
Laser Sensor Market: https://bit.ly/3LCmfs1
Test and Measurement Equipment Market: https://bit.ly/3HRZC0h
Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: https://bit.ly/3LGnjuP
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Group
+1 6317911145
email us here