Fingerprint Sensor Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fingerprint Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the fingerprint sensor market value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.50 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.64% during 2021-2026.

A fingerprint sensor is a biometric security system that scans the fingerprint and offers authentication and authorization to an individual. It is fast, convenient, reliable, cost-effective and can be seamlessly integrated into different devices. As a result, it is employed in electronics, government and law enforcement, aerospace, healthcare, defense and military, travel and immigration, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors worldwide.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market:

The market is majorly driven by increasing instances of security breaches in various industries around the globe. Moreover, there is a rise in the integration of fingerprint sensors in smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This, along with their widespread adoption in digitizing time and attendance systems in corporate and government organizations, is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, various manufacturers are includingadvanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to improve the accuracy of the authentication process and offer a personalized user experience. These innovations are projected to propel the growth of the market.

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Cogent Inc., Anviz Global Inc., Apple Inc., BIO-Key International Inc., Egis Technology Inc, Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation), Idex Biometrics ASA, M2SYS Technology, Next Biometrics Group ASA, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Sonavation Inc., Synaptics Incorporated and Vkansee Technology Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, technology and application.

Breakup by Type:

Area and Touch Sensors

Swipe Sensors

Breakup by Technology:

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Government and Law Enforcement

Military, Defense and Aerospace

Travel and Immigration

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Smart Homes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

