Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Report 2021-26: Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis And Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ P2P Lending Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global peer to peer (P2P) lending market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during 2021-2026

Peer to Peer (P2P) lending involves money lending activitiesbetween two parties without the involvement of financial institutions. It is a monetary arrangement that is usually carried out through peer-to-peerlending online platforms. It offers various loan options, including education, unsecured personaland business loans, that aid in providing quick and convenient solutions to the individual while charging a relatively lower interest rate.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Along with this, rapid digitization across the industry has created a positive outlook for the market on the global level. Moreover, continual technological advancements are also providing a boost to the market. For instance, the widespread integration of blockchain technology with peer-to-peer lending platforms to facilitate safe and quick access to funds is providing an impetus to the market growth across the globe.

Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Avant Inc., Commonbond Inc., Funding Circle Ltd., LendingClub Corporation, Lendingtree Inc. (InterActiveCorp and Tree.com Inc.), On Deck Capital Inc., Prosper Marketplace Inc., Retail Money Market Ltd., Social Finance Inc., Upstart Network Inc. and Zopa Limited.The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology and application.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, loan type, business model and end-user.

Breakup by Loan Type:

Consumer Lending

Business Lending

Breakup by Business Model:

Marketplace Lending

Traditional Lending

Breakup by End User:

Consumer (Individual/Households)

Small Businesses

Large Businesses

Real Estate

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

