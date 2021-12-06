Failure Analysis Market Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Failure Analysis Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Failure Analysis Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global failure analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.

Failure analysis refers to the process of gathering and analyzing data to determine the cause of a particular failure and ascertain corrective actions or liabilities. It involves the systematic examination of a piece of equipment to analyze the chemical, physical, and mechanical causes of a particular failure. Failure analysis techniques include Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS), Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Broad Ion Milling (BIM), Focused Ion Beam (FIB), etc. They aid in understanding the root causes of the failure, preventing or reducing financial losses, improving future products and processes, etc. Failure analysis finds extensive applications across numerous industries, including defense, automotive, oil and gas, construction, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Failure Analysis Market Trends:

The expanding manufacturing industry and the elevating industrialization levels across the globe are among the key factors driving the failure analysis market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of these techniques in material science applications, especially in optical and scanning electron microscopes, which are used in the mineralogical and structural analysis of materials, is also catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, the development of focused ion beam systems to examine biological samples and biomaterials is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing requirement for failure analysis among automobile manufacturers, who are also employing vision and AI-based analysis tools for performance analysis, vehicle dynamic studies, accident reconstruction, etc., is augmenting the global market. Besides this, the inflating investments in the nanotechnology sector are anticipated to fuel the failure analysis market over the forecasted period.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Global Failure Analysis Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

A&D Company Ltd.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.)

Horiba Ltd.

Intertek Group PLC

JEOL Ltd.

Motion X Corporation

Tescan Orsay Holding A.S.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, equipment, technology and end use industry.

Breakup by Equipment:

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Dual Beam System

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB)

Broad Ion Milling (BIM)

Relative Ion Etching (RIE)

Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM)

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Defense

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

