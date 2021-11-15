Metal Fiber Market Research Report 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

Metal Fiber Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Metal Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“,The global metal fiber market size reached a US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Metal fibers are thin filaments composed of pure metals, alloys, or metalloids. They are characterized by high-temperature resistance, thermal regulation, and antistatic properties. They are widely used for multiple applications, such as household furnishings, carpet decorations, woven and knitted fabrics, antibacterial textiles and filtration.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Metal Fiber Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising product utilization across the automotive sector. Metal fibers find extensive applications in lightweight vehicles due to their excellent thermal properties. This, in confluence with increasing government initiatives to enhancethe fuel efficiency of vehicles, has propelled the market growth. Besides this, since fabrics made from metal fibers display excellent compressibility, they are extensively being utilized in the production of bags, carpets, and garments, across the globe, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the escalating product demand from the consumer electronics sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Metal Fiber Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Addas Group, ArcelorMittal S.A., BinNova GmbH & Co KG, Fibrometals SRL, Green Steel Group, Guven Metal, IntraMicron Inc., MBC Metal Limited, N.V. Bekaert S.A., Nikko Techno Ltd., Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd and Stanford Advanced Materials.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, technology and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Steel

Copper

Nickel

Aluminium

Others



Breakup by Technology:

Bundle Drawing

Foil Shaving

Machining

Melt Spinning



Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Textile

Aerospace

Construction

Power and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

