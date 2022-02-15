Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market 2022: Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market is expected to reach US$ 76.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.40% during 2022-2027.
Wireless broadband in public safety helps in seamless communication between public safety agencies, federal agencies, local and state governments, and private organizations. It also helps in real-time incident management, video surveillance monitoring systems, and automatic vehicle timing. It is used to respond to disasters and accidents and improve the quality of people management and security through wireless communication networks. Besides this, it is also used by police, highway control, area security, medical emergency services, and disaster management authorities worldwide.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Trends:
The increasing crimes, terrorist attacks, and natural disasters across the globe represent one of the major factors driving the market. In addition to this, due to rising concerns about public security, governments of various countries are encouraging the adoption of different security measures to ensure public safety, which, in turn, is positively influencing the market. Moreover, technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are anticipated to impel the market growth.
Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
AT&T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc. and ZTE Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, offering, application, end user.
Breakup by Type:
Fixed
Mobile
Breakup by Offering:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Application:
Video Surveillance and Monitoring
Automatic Vehicle Tracking
Real-time Incident Management
GIS (Geographic Information System)
People Control and Management
Others
Breakup by End User:
Department of Police
Department of Disaster Management
Medical Emergency Service Providers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America:(United States, Canada
Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America;(Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
