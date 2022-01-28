In-App Purchase Market 2022-2027: Industry Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast

In-App Purchase Market Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global In-App Purchase Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027. the market expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

An in-app purchase (IAP) refers to any additional purchase of goods and services made within an application. It enables developers to offer their apps for free and monetize them by charging users for exclusive content and functionality. Developers can advertise upgrades to the paid version to access premium features, function, and content or to remove ads. In recent years, IAPs have gained traction as they help improve download rates and brand awareness.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global In-App Purchase Market Trends:

The global in-app purchase market is primarily driven by the growing usage of smartphones and application. Additionally, the increasing subscriptions of video streaming, gaming, and health and fitness applications amid the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the integration of digital wallets to make IAPs more convenient, secure and fast, and the increasing adoption of aggressive promotional strategies like loyalty programs have augmented the product demand. Other factors, including the rising penetration of high-speed internet, inflating consumer disposable incomes, and increasing digital expenditure, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.

Global In-App Purchase Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Apple Inc, Epic Games Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), King.com Limited (Activision Blizzard Inc.), Netflix Inc, Rakuten Group Inc., Sony Corporation, Spotify Technology S.A., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Company and Tinder (Match Group Inc.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Consumable

Non-Consumable

Subscription

Breakup by Operating System:

Android

iOS

Others

Breakup by App Category:

Gaming

Entertainment and Music

Health and Fitness

Travel and Hospitality

Retail and E-Commerce

Education and Learning

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

