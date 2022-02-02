Protein Detection & Quantification Market - Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2027

Protein Detection & Quantification Market Report

Protein detection and quantification represent the techniques that are adopted by scientific experts to determine the characteristics of a protein and its total protein content. Some widely utilized protein detection and quantification methods include Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), western blot analysis, nanoparticles and nanopore-based procedures, mass spectrometry, etc. These techniques assist in comparing two distinctive protein samples, verifying the success of the lysis step, measuring enzyme kinetics, etc. Consequently, protein detection and quantification are widely adopted across academic institutions, research organizations, biotechnology firms, etc., for research studies and clinical diagnosis.

Global Protein Detection & Quantification Market Trends:

The expanding pharmaceutical industry and numerous technological advancements in biotechnology are among the primary factors driving the protein detection & quantification market. Besides this, the growing adoption of immunoassay techniques and infrared spectroscopy, which help experts attain accurate results, is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising investments into research and development (R&D) activities in the field of proteomics are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition to this, the elevating incidences of several chronic illnesses, such as cancer, are catalyzing the need to diagnose diseases at a molecular level to develop effective treatments. This, in turn, is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the escalating innovations in the genomics sector and the continuous upgradation of existing healthcare infrastructures are expected to fuel the protein detection & quantification market over the forecasted period.

Global Protein Detection & Quantification Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Kits and Reagents/Consumables

Instruments

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Colorimetric Assays

Immunological Methods

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Spectroscopy Instruments

Others

Breakup by Application:

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Diagnosis

Others

Breakup by End User:

Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

