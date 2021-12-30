Retail Automation Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Share, Growth and Research Report

Retail Automation Market Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Retail automation refers to the various technologies used in retail businesses to simplify, streamline, and automate standard operations. It includes software where managers set specific parameters to ensure that tasks are completed consistently and accurately. Retail automation comprises of self-checkout systems, touch-enabled point of sale (POS) terminals, mobile apps, service kiosks, etc. These solutions can automate several retail operations, including order fulfillment, procurement, data consolidation, etc. Retail automation assists in enhancing efficiency, reducing human errors, improving the in-store experience, keeping data updated regularly, etc. Such solutions are extensively utilized in busy locations like malls, airport, resorts, transit hubs, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Retail Automation Market Trends:

The escalating demand for business process optimization in the retail industry is one of the key factors driving the retail automation market. In line with this, the rising number of research and development (R&D) activities aimed at enhancing the virtual marketing scope in the retail sector is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the growing need to automate numerous manual processes, such as book-keeping, inventory management, accounting, etc., to save time and improve efficiency is augmenting the global market. Besides this, the advent of real-time analytics in automation is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing concerns regarding security risks, such as inventory loss and theft, are anticipated to fuel the retail automation market over the forecasted period.

Retail Automation Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., NCR Corporation, Olea Kiosks Inc, Posiflex Technology Inc., Probiz Technologies Prvt, Sea Point China Limited, Simbe Robotics Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Point-of-Sale (POS)

• Barcode and RFID

• Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

• Camera

• Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

• Others

Breakup by Implementation:

• In-store

• Warehouse

Breakup by End User:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Single Item Stores

• Fuel Stations

• Retail Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

