Mango Butter Market Overview, 2022 Industry Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Mango Butter Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Mango Butter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Mango butter is generally processed from the oil that is extracted from the kernel or seed of the mango. It is an organic butter that is characterized by a creamy texture and a sweet and mild aroma. Widely consumed for improving skin texture, it is a good source of antioxidants, mangiferin, oleic acid, triglycerides, and vitamin C. Apart from this, it is extensively utilized as a key component in rash treatment, sunburn healing, treating eczema and dermatitis, and blemishes and wrinkles.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Mango Butter Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for maintaining an aesthetic appearance among individuals. Moreover, the rising prevalence of dermatological conditions, along with the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the shifting preference for organic skincare products among the masses is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the easy product availability via online and offline organized retail channels and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further projected to contribute to the market growth.

Global Mango Butter Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

All Organic Treasures GmbH, Alzo International Inc., AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Croda International Plc, Ekologie Forte Pvt.Ltd., Gustav Heess Oleochemical Products GmbH, Hallstar, Jarchem Industries Inc., Manorama Industries Limited, Natural Sourcing LLC, Natures Natural India and WALA Heilmittel GmbH (Wala Stiftung).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Refined

Unrefined

Breakup by Format:

Powder

Cream

Breakup by Application:

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

