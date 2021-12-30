LED Driver Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

LED Driver Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global LED Driver Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

A light-emitting diode (LED) driver refers to a self-contained electrical device incorporated in an LED circuit to provide constant voltage or current. The major components of an LED driver are resistor, electrolytic capacitor, polarized capacitor, bridge rectifier, Zener diode, etc. An LED driver is commonly used for lighting and decoration purposes in both residential and commercial establishments. They are compact, lightweight, cost-effective, energy-efficient, and easy to install. As a result, LED drivers are also utilized as indicators in cars, motorcycles, and other vehicle.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global LED Driver Market Trends:

The increasing levels of electricity consumption, owing to the expanding global population, are among the key factors driving the LED driver market. Moreover, the rising electricity prices are further stimulating the adoption of cost- and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions. Besides this, the elevating number of smart city projects is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on replacing traditional bulbs with LEDs in contemporary automobiles for increased luminous efficacy and safety is also augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the emerging trend of digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is promoting the utilization of LED modular displays. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the LED driver market over the forecasted period.

Global LED Driver Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AC Electronics, ams AG, Hatch Lighting, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Macroblock Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (Analog Devices Inc.), Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Rohm Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Signify N.V., SMART Global Holdings Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Driver IC

• Discrete Components

• Others

Breakup by Luminaire Type:

• Decorative Lamps

• Reflectors

• Type A Lamp

• T Lamp

• Integral LED Modules

• Others

Breakup by Supply Type:

• Constant Current

• Constant Voltage

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

