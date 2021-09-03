Super Absorbent Polymers Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Market Analysis, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global super absorbent polymers market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global super absorbent polymers market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.Super absorbent polymers (SAPs) are water-absorbing materials prepared using suspension, solution, and gel polymerization. They are widely utilized in the agricultural sector for improving the water holding capacity of the soil, decreasing drought stress, and increasing the time between irrigation events. Besides this, they find application in the automotive, construction, and packaging industries across the globe.Market Trends:SAPs help protect against skin irritation, keep the skin dry, and prevent infections. As a result, there are widely utilized in the manufacturing of personal hygiene products. Moreover, a significant increase in the demand for feminine hygiene products, fluff-less baby diapers, and adult incontinence products that are thinner and softer is strengthening the market growth.Apart from this, SAPs are extensively used in the production of food packaging, coatings and paper, and adhesives. This, along with increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture bio-based SAPs, is impelling the market growth.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:BASFEvonik IndustriesFormosa Plastics GroupKao CorporationLG Chem Ltd.Nippon ShokubaiSatellite Science and Technology Co. Ltd.SDP Global Co. Ltd.Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Ltd.Yixing Danson Technology Ltd.The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.Breakup by Type:Sodium PolyacrylatePolyacrylate/Polyacrylamide CopolymerOthersBreakup by Application:Personal HygieneAgricultureMedicalIndustrialOthersBreakup by Production Method:Suspension PolymerizationSolution PolymerizationGel PolymerizationMarket Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa