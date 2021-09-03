Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global automotive wiring harness market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.An automotive wiring harness is an assembly of components, such as electric wires, connectors, and terminals, that relay power and information throughout the vehicle. It plays a vital role in transmitting information about the operation of the vehicle, supplying power, and sending and receiving sensor signals.It acts as a safety casing, which further assists in preventing fires caused by short circuits. At present, the rising need for cost-effective and reliable optical fibers, along with the escalating demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles, is catalyzing the demand for the automotive wiring harness.Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-wiring-harness-market/requestsample Market Trends:The prospering automotive sector represents one of the major factors stimulating market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) on account of rising environmental concerns and stringent government regulations for minimizing carbon emissions is driving the market. Apart from this, an automotive wiring harness offers secure and reliable connections and enhances the fuel efficiency of vehicles as compared to conventionally utilized wiring systems. This, in confluence with product innovations like the development of aluminum harnesses, is strengthening the growth of the market.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.)Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.Lear CorporationLeoni AGNexans Autoelectric GmbHPKC Group Plc (Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.)Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V.Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.THB Group (AmWINS Group, Inc)YAZAKI CorporationYURA CorporationExplore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-wiring-harness-market The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.Breakup by Application:Body Wiring HarnessEngine Wiring HarnessChassis Wiring HarnessHVAC Wiring HarnessSensors Wiring HarnessOthersBreakup by Material Type:CopperAluminumOthersBreakup by Transmission Type:Data TransmissionElectrical WiringBreakup by Vehicle Type:Two WheelersPassenger CarsCommercial VehiclesBreakup by Category:General WiresHeat Resistant WiresShielded WiresTubed WiresBreakup by Component:ConnectorsWiresTerminalsOthersMarket Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaIf you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.Contact USIMARC Group30 N Gould St Ste RSheridan, WY 82801 USA – WyomingEmail: Sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800