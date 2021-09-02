Hydrogen Generation Market 2021-26: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global hydrogen generation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Hydrogen can be generated using gasification, electrolysis, renewable liquid reforming, and fermentation. Its production process involves the utilization of domestic resources, such as fossil fuels, biomass, and water electrolysis. At present, several innovative methods are being introduced that are efficient, economical, and environment friendly.Market Trends:A considerable rise in the demand for hydrogen generation in refining petroleum, producing fertilizers, treating metals, and processing food products is driving the market. Besides this, due to the rising pollution levels, there is an increase in demand for clean and green fuel across the globe, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to minimize carbon emissions, which is positively influencing the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) around the world. This, along with the extensive application of hydrogen as a coolant in power plant generators, is propelling the growth of the market.Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydrogen-generation-market/requestsample We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Global Hydrogen Generation Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:AIR LIQUIDE (AI.PA)Air Products and Chemicals, Inc (APD)CLAIND srlINOX Air Products Ltd.Linde (NYSE:LIN)(FWB:LIN)Mahler AGS GmbHMcPhy Energy SA (MCPHY:EN Paris)Messer Group GmbHNEL ASA (NEL.OL)Taiyo Nippon Sanso CorporationWeldstar Inc.Xebec Adsorption Inc.Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydrogen-generation-market The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.Breakup by Technology:Coal GasificationSteam Methane ReformingOthersBreakup by Application:Methanol ProductionAmmonia ProductionPetroleum RefineryTransportationPower GenerationOthersBreakup by Systems Type:MerchantCaptiveBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaIf you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.Browse Related Reports By IMARC GroupMesifurane Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mesifurane-market Mineral Cosmetics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mineral-cosmetics-market Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/glass-bonding-adhesives-market Pharmacovigilance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pharmacovigilance-market United states industrial gases market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-industrial-gases-market United states polyols market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-polyols-market India industrial gases market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-industrial-gases-market GCC industrial gases market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-industrial-gases-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.