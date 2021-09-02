Affective Computing Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global affective computing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Affective computing, or emotional AI, enables computers to interpret, simulate, recognize, and process human emotions and feelings. It applies knowledge from psychology, computer science and cognitive science. Affective computing analyzes emotions by employing big data, different sensors, machine intelligence and an analytics engine. Businesses leverage the insights gained from this system to improve decision-making in consumer-centric processes, such as marketing, sales and customer services. Consequently, affective computing finds widespread applications in e-learning and autonomous systems.Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/affective-computing-market/requestsample Market Trends:The increasing penetration of the internet and the escalating demand for wearable devices are primary factors propelling the global affective computing market. It is further being supported by the rising need for understanding consumer behavior by businesses across the globe. Other than this, rapid technological development has inflated the demand for advanced electronic devices, such as voice-activated biometrics, which is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing deployment of software tools in educational institutes and support mechanisms in medical services is creating a positive outlook for the market.Breakup by Technology:Touch-basedTouchlessBreakup by Components:HardwareSensorsCamerasStorage Devices and ProcessorsOthersSoftwareAnalytics SoftwareEnterprise SoftwareFacial RecognitionGesture RecognitionSpeech RecognitionBreakup by End Use:AutomotiveBFSIGovernmentHealthcareIT and TelecomOthersMarket Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaCompetitive Landscape with Key Player:Affectiva Inc.Cipia Vision Ltd.Cognitec Systems GmbHElliptic Laboratories A/SGoogle LLC (Alphabet Inc.)Intel CorporationInternational Business Machines CorporationKairos AR Inc.Microsoft CorporationNuance Communications Inc.Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/affective-computing-market As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.Related ReportsAlternative Data Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alternative-data-market Urgent Care Apps Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/urgent-care-apps-market 3d metrology market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-metrology-market Occupancy sensor market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/occupancy-sensor-market Data center infrastructure management market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-infrastructure-management-market Image recognition market https://www.imarcgroup.com/image-recognition-market Infrared imaging market https://www.imarcgroup.com/infrared-imaging-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.