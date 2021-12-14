Chlorine Compressors Market 2021-26: Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global chlorine compressors market exhibited negative growth in 2020.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global chlorine compressors market exhibited negative growth in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Chlorine compressors refer to the equipment that formsa key component in chlorine production plants. They are generally used to regulate pressure during the production process while ensuring optimal flow rate in a controlled manner. They are utilized to compress liquid or solid forms of chlorine that are further used in the manufacturing of synthetic rubber, paper and pulp, solvents, pesticides, and refrigerants. Some of the commonly available product variants include reciprocating, centrifugal and liquid ring chlorine compressors.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the chemical and petrochemical industries. Along with this, the widespread utilization of chlorine compressors across the manufacturing sector is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe. Moreover, the rising adoption of compressors to produce chlorine-based derivatives, including poly aluminum chloride, sodium hypochlorite and bleaching powder,is also positively influencing the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization, the increasing usage of chlorine in water treatment solutions and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Breakup by Product:

Liquid Ring Compressors

Centrifugal Compressors

Breakup by Application:

Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

Pharmaceutical

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Charam Techno Chemical & Equipment Ltd.

Devi Hitech Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Elliott Group (Ebara Corporation)

Gardner Denver Nash LLC (Ingersoll Rand)

M. H. Industries

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd.

RefTec International Systems LLC and Sundyne.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

