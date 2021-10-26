Best Medical International & TeamBest Global will exhibit at ASTRO 2022 Meeting in San Antonio, Texas on October 23–26
We are excited to invite all attendees to our exhibit space at ASTRO 2022 to see all the new developments and innovations of TeamBest Global.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Medical International (BMI) & TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) are announcing they will be exhibiting at the 2022 ASTRO Meeting that will be held in San Antonio, Texas, October 23–26. BMI and TBG Companies will be introducing many new products that are highly revolutionary — not only for Radiation Therapy, but also Diagnostic Radiology, Image Guided Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy/Vascular Brachytherapy, Teletherapy (Gamma Beam/X-Beam) and Particle Therapy.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
In addition, BMI will introduce Proton Therapy Cyclotrons up to 150 MeV and 400 MeV ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotrons (iRCMS) for Proton-to-Carbon Heavy Ion High Precision Radiation Therapy.
TBG will also feature a wide range of Imaging Modalities, X-Ray/CT Simulator, PET CT, High Current Cyclotrons from 1 MeV to 600 MeV (Alpha/Deuterons/Protons), as well as TBG's latest Ultrasound System.
TBG will offer comprehensive diagnosis imaging and delivery treatment systems, with supporting software platforms in planning and information systems.
Best Medical International & TeamBest Global Companies' booth floorplan layout (see image provided) is approximately 5000 sq. ft. and will be positioned near the entrance of the ASTRO 2022 exhibit space in San Antonio, Texas.
Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of BMI & TBG Companies said, "We are excited to invite all attendees to our exhibit space at ASTRO 2022 to see all the new developments and innovations of TeamBest Global to the ASTRO community — and we recommend you save the date now! Best wishes for a safe and healthy holiday season and we will see you next year!"
To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
