Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,123 in the last 365 days.

Best Theratronics Ltd. Has Won Multiple International Tenders Worth 30 Million USD for New Cyclotron Systems & Upgrades

TeamBest Global Companies logo — www.teambest.com

TeamBest Global Companies logo — www.teambest.com

Best Theratronics Ltd. logo — www.theratronics.com

Best Theratronics Ltd. logo — www.theratronics.com

Best ABT Molecular Imaging logo — www.bestabt.com

Best ABT Molecular Imaging logo — www.bestabt.com

Best Cyclotron Systems logo — www.bestcyclotron.com

Best Cyclotron Systems logo — www.bestcyclotron.com

Best Cure Foundation logo — www.bestcure.md

Best Cure Foundation — www.bestcure.md

Best Theratronics Ltd., a member of TeamBest Global Companies, has won multiple international tenders worth 30 million USD for new cyclotron systems & upgrades.

BTL, BCS and Best ABT plan to ship many cyclotrons in the years to come, valued in the hundreds of million USD on an annual basis.”
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Theratronics Ltd. (BTL), a member of TeamBest Global (TBG), has received multiple cyclotron orders — Best 35 MeV High Current Proton Cyclotron Systems, Best 6–15 MeV High Current/Variable Energy Delivery Cyclotron System, and multiple technology upgrades to high energy cyclotrons — by competing in International Tenders in Asia, Europe and the USA.

BTL manufactures a wide range of Proton Cyclotron Systems — from 1–150 MeV for research/radioisotope production/therapy and cyclotrons of various energies for Multi-Particle Alpha/Deuterons/Protons — which are manufactured at Best Theratronics Ltd., in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

In addition, Best ABT Molecular Imaging (another member of the TBG Companies) located in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA, has manufactured and shipped five (5) Best BG-75 Cyclotrons this year alone, with plans to increase production substantially starting in early 2022. This will allow the additional production of its other models, such as the NEW Best Model 200, as well as the Best Model 3d Low Energy Deuteron/Proton Cyclotron, along with other treatment delivery systems.

BTL has a 150,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada for cyclotrons with multiple energies ranging from 1 MeV to 70 MeV, all of which are currently in production now. Best Cyclotron Systems (BCS), the design, research and test facility for cyclotrons, is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. BTL, BCS and Best ABT plan to ship many cyclotrons in the years to come, valued in the hundreds of million USD on an annual basis.

For more information about TeamBest Global Companies, Best Theratronics Ltd., Best ABT Molecular Imaging and Best Cyclotron Systems, please visit:
www.teambest.com
www.theratronics.com
www.bestabt.com
www.bestcyclotron.com
www.bestcure.md

To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.

Related links:
October 18, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553966311/peter-gaccione-joins-teambest-global-companies-as-head-of-global-business-development

July 7, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/545180511/best-cyclotron-systems-announces-successful-completion-of-initial-factory-acceptance-test-for-b6-15-mev-proton-cyclotron

June 16, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543980187/best-cyclotron-systems-is-proud-to-introduce-the-new-versatile-best-model-b35adp-alpha-deuteron-proton-cyclotron

June 15, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543900604/best-abt-best-cyclotron-systems-of-teambest-global-introduce-a-new-novel-b3d-low-energy-proton-deuteron-cyclotron

June 14, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543583700/best-cyclotron-systems-a-teambest-global-company-announces-new-100-mev-variable-energy-cyclotron-proton-therapy-system

June 10, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543378171/best-cyclotron-systems-a-teambest-global-company-announces-upgrade-of-their-best-35-70-mev-proton-cyclotron-to-1000-a

June 7, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542980693/best-cyclotron-systems-is-introducing-a-new-15-to-35-mev-variable-energy-high-current-proton-cyclotron

June 3, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542873405/best-cyclotron-systems-is-introducing-a-new-6-15-mev-compact-high-current-variable-energy-proton-cyclotron

June 2, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542779591/best-abt-a-teambest-global-company-introduces-best-sub-compact-model-200-self-shielded-cyclotron-for-radioisotopes

Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here

You just read:

Best Theratronics Ltd. Has Won Multiple International Tenders Worth 30 Million USD for New Cyclotron Systems & Upgrades

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.