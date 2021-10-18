Peter Gaccione joins TeamBest Global Companies as Head of Global Business Development
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamBest Global has appointed Peter Gaccione as Head of Global Business Development. Mr. Gaccione will report directly to Krishan Suthanthiran, Founder & President of TeamBest Global Companies (TBG), Best Cure Foundation (BCF) and Kitsault Energy (KE).
TeamBest Global Companies promote Proactive Healthcare Delivery Systems worldwide, which are focused on transparency of clinical benefits, outcome and cost — using a Total Health Approach through prevention, early detection, and effective treatment for total cure to improve clinical outcomes at reduced cost. TBG and BCF are planning to create a global standard of healthcare delivery system using a hub-and-spoke model, with express and mobile clinics linked to general and super-specialty medical centers.
Mr. Gaccione stated, “Throughout my career, I have enjoyed working with the medical community to empower physicians, physicists, dosimetrists and radiation therapists to strive for better patient outcomes by utilizing innovative technologies. The many clinical products, hardware and software offered by TeamBest Global will be a game changer for not only the medical community worldwide, but for the many patients and families that will benefit from the Total Solutions offered by the TBG companies. I strongly believe TBG has the potential to extend cancer patients’ longevity and quality of life. I’m excited to join TBG."
Prior to joining TBG, Mr. Gaccione served as President and Head of Sales for Myocardial Solutions Inc. and was a long-time employee of Elekta. During his 23 years at Elekta, he worked in all areas of the Radiation Oncology and Neuroscience business — from sales to marketing to executive management, where he spent his last years as Executive Vice President, North & Latin America and President of Elekta Inc.
Prior to Elekta, he also worked several years at Siemens Medical Systems where he was involved in the capital medical equipment sales and manufacturing sector of Diagnostic Imaging & Therapy, with duties in product management, sales, service, and marketing for North America. During this time Mr. Gaccione became very well versed in all products pertaining to patient diagnostic X-ray, imaging (including CT, MR, PET CT, PET and Nuclear Medicine), as well as Radiation Therapy/Radiation Oncology.
“I have personally known Peter for over 35 years, and he brings a wealth of knowledge, business experience and contacts to TeamBest Global,” stated Krishnan Suthanthiran, Founder & President of TeamBest Global. “Peter will be a great asset to further support the TBG Best Total Medical Solutions approach,” added Krishnan Suthanthiran in extending a warm welcome to Mr. Gaccione with the statement, “Everyone comes to the Best after trying the rest!"
To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
Related links of interest:
September 22, 2021 Release
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/552053971/krishnan-suthanthiran-announces-teambest-global-companies-will-not-be-exhibiting-at-upcoming-astro-2021-annual-meeting
April 13, 2021 Release
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/538534481/teambest-global-companies-to-launch-best-drug-discovery-institute-on-new-1500-acre-corporate-campus-in-virginia-usa
April 12, 2021 Release
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/538487862/teambest-global-a-technology-group-plans-to-establish-new-1500-acre-corporate-campus-in-best-green-city-virginia-usa
Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global • Best Cure Foundation • Kitsault Energy
+1 703-451-2378
email us here