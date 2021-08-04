Open Letter to Oncology Professionals from Best Medical International and TeamBest Global Companies
Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies Plans for Annual Medical Conferences and Safety Measures Being TakenWASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Medical International (BMI) and its affiliated TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) have reduced their footprint at the upcoming ESTRO (European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology) Annual Meeting on August 27–31, 2021 in Madrid, Spain, as well as at the ASTRO (American Society for Radiation Oncology) Annual Meeting on October 24–27, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois, USA.
At the upcoming ESTRO 2021, BMI/TBG will have only a few of their European staff who are fully-vaccinated attending.
At ASTRO 2021 in Chicago, BMI/TBG will only have fully-vaccinated staff from USA/Canada attending and has decided not to bring any staff from overseas (outside of Canada and USA), due to concerns about their vaccination status, efficacy of their vaccines, and health conditions, added to the challenges of extraordinarily high cost of medical care in USA for uninsured overseas visitors.
BMI/TBG is acutely concerned about the safety/health of each of its staff globally. When the COVID-19 Virus began early last year, TeamBest Global Companies provided every staff member/consultant a touchless thermometer and pulse oximeter, free-of-cost to them to keep at home. In addition, they gave those who travel another set, again free-of-cost, to keep with them in their travel bag.
Multiple TeamBest Global staff lost family members and friends in India — even the USA Surgeon General lost 10 of his family members in India and USA to this deadly COVID-19 and its various mutations/variants.
Now with the Delta Variant spreading in many parts of USA like wild fire, ravaging and killing more Americans, while more than 40% of Americans are not fully-vaccinated or even had their first dose of the vaccine at this time.
The COVID-19 Delta Variant is very serious, highly contagious and deadly, especially to those that are not vaccinated. Scientists have concluded that COVID-19 Virus is in the air. This means that the ASTRO and ESTRO Convention Halls may have this Delta Variant in the air. Therefore, TeamBest Global Companies are requesting that all their staff wear a mask at all the times when they are outside their hotel rooms, be fully vaccinated, and only come from USA/Canada/Europe.
BMI/TBG plans to check attendees' temperature/pulse/oximeter levels when they visit the TBG booths, distributing free masks if they are not wearing one, and may be able to give away free sets of touchless thermometer and pulse oximeter for them to take with them, if BMI/TBG has any extras at the end of the exhibits.
While BMI/TBG is reducing its footprint at ESTRO and ASTRO 2021, they plan to have adequate staff to answer all attendees' questions on TeamBest's largest range of products in Oncology. BMI/TBG is the largest advertiser in ASTRO/ESTRO and ASTRO/ESTRO-sponsored journals, as well the ASTRO Daily News, which chronicles the daily proceedings at ASTRO Annual Meetings.
Here is a summary of TeamBest Global Companies' Tradeshow/Conference plans:
1. ESTRO (European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology) — August 27–31, 2021 in Madrid, Spain — will be mostly virtual with a small footprint for Exhibitors. A small team of TBG European staff are attending this.
2. AUA (American Urological Association) — September 10–13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada — will be attended by a small team of TBG staff.
3. AABB (American Association of Blood Banks) — October 17–19, 2021 — will be a fully Virtual show.
4. ASRT & ASTRO (American Society of Radiologic Technologists & American Society for Radiation Oncology) — October 24–27, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois — will have a small footprint with limited to TBG staff from USA/Canada only.
5. EANM (European Association of Nuclear Medicine) — October 20–23, 2021 — will be a fully Virtual show.
6. Interwire Wire & Cable Show — October 26–27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia — Huestis Industrial/TBG staff from USA only.
7. RSNA (Radiological Society of North America) — November 28 – December 2, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois — TBG staff from USA/Canada only.
8. ISBT (International Society of Blood Transfusion) — was originally scheduled for November 13–16, 2021, cancelled by the Society.
Please note that all staff attending BMI/TBG exhibits in Europe and USA will be fully vaccinated and some may have received a booster dose, if available.
TeamBest Global Companies wishes to thank all Oncology Professionals for their continued support of TBG for many decades, as the Global Innovation Leader/Pioneer in many Medical technologies, making them affordable and accessible globally.
Best wishes — be safe and healthy! "Health is wealth, a healthy person has many wishes, but a sick person has only one."
