Peter Gaccione & Dr. Manny Subramanian of TeamBest Global Companies to attend ASRT & ASTRO 2021 in Chicago, Oct. 24–27
Peter Gaccione, Head of Global Development & Dr. Manny Subramanian, Director of Research/Development of TeamBest Global will attend ASRT & ASTRO 2021 in Chicago
In the months ahead, we will be able to deal with our grievances with ASTRO in the appropriate forums.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please note that TeamBest Global (TBG) will not be exhibiting at ASTRO 2021, October 24–27 as outlined in its earlier press release(s) last month.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
(See https://www.einpresswire.com/article/552053971/krishnan-suthanthiran-announces-teambest-global-companies-will-not-be-exhibiting-at-upcoming-astro-2021-annual-meeting).
"In our opinion, ASTRO has treated TBG and its President unfairly for many years, in spite of our contributions of several decades to Radiation Therapy," said Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation.
Mr. Suthanthiran went on to say, "For example, ASTRO charges premium exhibit space rates yet, despite our many years of contributing to the success of the ASTRO trade show, TBG is often unable to obtain the space and locations we desire. ASTRO has also shown animosity to the President of TBG, including denying him and his companies membership. Most importantly, many of TBG’s staff and customers were very uncomfortable attending ASTRO 2021, due to the still significant risk of COVID-19 and its variants. As a result, we requested to reduce our floor space, but ASTRO refused our request. Therefore, TeamBest Global decided not to participate and exhibit at ASTRO 2021. In the months ahead, we will be able to deal with our grievances with ASTRO in the appropriate forums."
"TeamBest Global would like to thank everyone in the Radiation Therapy community for their support of TeamBest Global Companies over the past several decades. Best wishes, be safe and healthy — Health is wealth!" said Mr. Suthanthiran in his final comments.
For more information, please contact Peter Gaccione (peter.gaccione@teambest.com, tel: 501-424-1935) and/or Dr. Manny Subramanian (manny@teambest.com, tel: 571-437-9808) at their respective emails/telephone numbers.
Krishnan Suthanthiran can be reached at krish@teambest.com.
To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
Related link (Open Letter to ASTRO from TeamBest Global, September 2020):
http://www.teambest.com/press/ASTRO_Ltr_From_Best-June29_2020.pdf
Related Press Releases:
October 18, 2021
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553966311/peter-gaccione-joins-teambest-global-companies-as-head-of-global-business-development
September 22, 2021
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/552053971/krishnan-suthanthiran-announces-teambest-global-companies-will-not-be-exhibiting-at-upcoming-astro-2021-annual-meeting
August 24, 2021
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/549639936/an-open-letter-to-oncology-professionals-from-teambest-global-companies-best-cure-foundation-best-global-foundation
August 4, 2021
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/547936145/open-letter-to-oncology-professionals-from-best-medical-international-and-teambest-global-companies
Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here