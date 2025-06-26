Canada’s Bold Step Toward Becoming An Energy Super Power: Krishnan Suthanthiran’s Vision for a Sustainable Energy Future

www.teambest.com www.kitsaultenergy.com Observatory Inlet Kitsault Energy Pipeline Route Best Cure Pro Health

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a pivotal moment for Canada’s future, the nation is making strides to reduce its reliance on the United States for energy exports and elevate its role on the global stage. Krishnan Suthanthiran , President and Founder of TeamBest Global Companies and the Global Best Cure Foundation , has been waiting for this moment. With over half a century of experience in healthcare, Suthanthiran has long been committed to improving lives, and now he is bringing this same dedication to Canada’s energy sector.Since January 2013, Suthanthiran has been working on his vision for an energy pipeline corridor, energy export, and terminal to carry Canada’s energy products to Kitsault, British Columbia, a private town he owns. Located just northwest of Prince Rupert, BC, Kitsault is poised to be the hub for Canada’s energy future, bringing new opportunities to the region and contributing to an energy economy. With state-of-the-art housing facilities for nearly 1,000 personnel of Kitsault Energy (KE), the project promises to fuel Canada’s transition to a more sustainable energy future.Canada’s political landscape is abuzz with discussions of energy infrastructure, with meetings, conferences, and think tanks exploring solutions for the country’s energy future. Among these conversations, Suthanthiran and his team are actively involved, supporting initiatives such as the Indigenous Resource Opportunities Conference, the BC Natural Resources Forum, and Canada 2020.In particular, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has shown interest in building a pipeline from Alberta to the Port of Prince Rupert, which would enable more crude oil to be exported to Asia. Of all the proposed pipeline projects for the BC/Canada west coast, the Spectra/Enbridge pipeline from Alberta to Kitsault/Observatory Inlet stands out as the most economically viable and environmentally responsible option. With fewer disruptions to population centers, the pipeline promises to minimize environmental impact while maximizing economic potential.KE will also use its dedicated export port and terminal at Observatory Inlet to transport energy to Asia. This critical infrastructure will open new markets, bringing billions of dollars in tax revenue to Alberta, British Columbia, and the federal government of Canada, while creating thousands of high-paying jobs. The project is expected to significantly bolster Canadian energy companies, offering new opportunities for growth and innovation, and reducing the discount and shipping costs significantly, thereby increasing revenues and profits substantially.Economic and Social Opportunities for First Nations Communities:The KE project isn’t just about economic development—it’s also about social responsibility. First Nations communities in the region will see immediate benefits, including new educational and job training centers and state-of-the-art housing facilities. Through the Best Cure Foundation Non-profit organization, KE will also provide proactive, preventive, primary medical, dental, and eye care wellness centers/services to First Nations communities. This commitment to healthcare and community empowerment is an integral part of Suthanthiran’s vision for a brighter, more inclusive future for all Canadians.With this ambitious project, Canada is positioning itself to take control of its super power vision by increasing production and diversifying its customer base to play a larger role on the world stage. For more information about Kitsault Energy, please visit www.kitsaultenergy.com http://www.kitsaultenergy.com/presentations/01_18_2023_KE_WhereWeStandToday.pdf , and http://graphics.teambest.com/Krishnan_Suthanthiran_KE_business_card.pdf For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html For more information about the BCF, please visit http://www.bestcure.md 