An Open Letter to Oncology Professionals from TeamBest Global Companies, Best Cure Foundation & Best Global Foundation
Best Global Foundation will reallocate funds from trade show expenses to award 100 plus scholarships to residents/others to promote a multi-disciplinary approach to improving medical care to patients.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is to follow up the last two press releases from TeamBest Global Companies, dated August 4, 2021 and August 10, 2021. Links are provided at the bottom of this press release.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder, Best Global Foundation
Please note that the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting, scheduled for September 10–13, 2021, will now be a totally virtual show. There will be no in-person programs of any kind at this meeting next month. This is due to the ever-increasing COVID-19 infections/deaths across USA. It is reported that 98% of residents/citizens in USA live in COVID-19 hot spots.
Venice, Illinois, USA has shut down its entire Police Department due to all police officers being infected with COVID-19. We are unsure about USA government entry/visa policies to enter USA in late October/November 2021.
Therefore TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) have reduced our footprints at the ESTRO 2021 in August 2021 in Madrid, and will be attended by TBG staff from Spain and Italy only. All travels of our overseas staff to USA, and conversely any of our North American staff to Europe/overseas conferences/trade shows are on hold for the rest of 2021.
The Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM), scheduled for October 20–23, 2021 is now cancelled. The International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT), scheduled for late 2021 also has been cancelled. American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) scheduled for mid-October 2021 is now fully virtual.
TBG Companies have reduced our footprints at ASTRO and RSNA, and are waiting to see the decisions of these two societies — whether they will go again, like last year, to virtual or not — before we make any hotel/air reservations for our USA/Canada Staff (fully-vaccinated only) to attend these two trade shows scheduled for late October 2021 and November 2021 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.
As you may have noted from TBG Companies' last two press releases — one announcing our plans for trade shows rest of this year and the other about the Best Global Foundation — after the last 18 months of COVID-19 challenges, and having been treated badly by some associations in favor of other companies, TBG Companies are rethinking their trade show expenses. TBG plans to reduce now and in subsequent years, being more selective than in the past in supporting various associations' annual meetings, refresher courses and workshops.
As part of this new thinking, Best Medical International (BMI, a TBG Company) will not be exhibiting at the ASTRO Refresher Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, early December 2021. In addition, TBG Companies and Best Cure Foundation have formed a new division — namely Best Global Foundation — to spend some of the funds that TBG will save to reallocate from trade show expenses to award 100 plus Scholarships to Residents and others to promote a "Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Improving Medical Care to Patients".
