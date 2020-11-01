America Please Think Twice Before Voting For Trump. The Only Expert He Listens To Is His Own Insane Gut

Know and Harness the Difference Between Your Brain and Mind. This is the truth about Trump. Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health.

Trump lives in his own reality that is generated by his insanity. How he has handled the coronavirus should be proof enough that he ignores science over his gut

We must make sure we chase insanity out of the White House on Nov. 3rd and take steps to chase out insanity from all American lives. We can and must create an emotionally super healthy & wealthy US.” — Sajid Khan

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The reason why I have published hundreds of blogs, comments, articles explaining that Trump is unfit to be president is two-fold. To wake up America to the blunder of voting Trump into the White House. We must make sure Trump is not voted in once again.Trump is emotionally challenged and just as I had predicted he has made a mess of everything especially the handling of the corona response. It is estimated that his rallies alone have caused the spread of the virus to over 70,000 people and has caused 700 deaths. The question is how long can we afford insanity as our leader?The second and even more essential reason is to make our experts and leaders take action on the fact that Trump is just the symbol in chief of America's #1 problem; America is an emotionally challenged country by far. Our society is a mess because our emotional health is a mess as there is no focus on emotional health. Emotional health is misdefined as mental health; even when these are separate entities. The Social Progress Institute that has several Nobel Prize winners is now asking for similar action. They are even saying that our social decline has accelerated due to Trump's mishandling.Our #1 problem needs fixing/healing. I have even innovated the path to an emotionally super healthy America. Let's start by asking and answering the right questions.WHAT IS WISDOM Wisdom is above all selfless love and just as love is an emotion so is wisdom. Wisdom is an emotion that is effortlessly generated by an emotionally healthy brain. In fact, wisdom springs from emotional health. Wisdom is the smoke where emotional health is the fire. Wisdom is so very hard to create as it is like our experts try to generate smoke without lighting the fire. My wisdom formula even has huge America changing applications as it will create a newer wisdom industry: https://medium.com/@sajidalikhan2/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64a There is a very simple trick to creating a wise/emotionally super healthy America. http://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/9IKTBAFc2b5HxCQ5k7Nr_A We need to shift the focus from emotional intelligence and wisdom to emotional health: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/467766776/emotional-intelligece-departments-at-universities-need-to-be-renamed-and-redesigned-as-emotional-health-departments Emotional health must be clearly defined. https://www.einpresswire.com/article/522329267/emotional-health-affects-80-of-humanity-is-confused-as-mental-health-that-affects-10-will-our-leaders-ever-wake-up https://www.einpresswire.com/article/472756421/we-need-to-elect-the-president-who-will-go-all-out-in-transforming-america-into-a-wise-society We cannot afford a president who denies his own emotional sickness and will not even heal himself. So how will Trump take care of an emotionally challenged America?

My hypothesis that has applications in education, health, society, happiness, prosperity, relationships, peace etc.