WE NEED A DISCUSSION ON OPRAH'S PLATFORM ABOUT THE TRUE NATURE OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE.

Our Education System Has Cutting Edge Mind Education While Brain Education Is Under The Radar Screen. Why wait for old age to taste pure life when you can do it now. Become Humble to Become Wise.

While our experts have correctly defined the ills of society being due to the lack of emotional intelligence; they have misunderstood the very nature of EI.

We need to wake up the world to the true nature of EI. EI is the smoke where emotional health(EH) is the fire. Taking care of EH will create EI effortlessly.” — Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 6, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oprah is a mother to us all. So it is hard for me to say this but it has to be done for the greater good. Oprah has to wake up to the fact that all these experts that she is promoting are focused on fixing the symptoms of the ills of society rather than taking care of the actual disease. Emotional intelligence is a quality to be desired, pursued and achieved. Unfortunately the way our experts try to define and create emotional intelligence is half-baked.They have wrongly defined emotional intelligence as a stand-alone, independent entity when it is a secondary entity. Emotional Intelligence is a fragrance that stems from an emotionally healthy brain. When our experts try to teach emotional intelligence it is like trying to improve the fragrance on its own. Just as to improve the fragrance, the plant has to be improved, to create emotional intelligence the brain has to be healed. All these books on trying to educate the mind on emotional intelligence are an exercise in failure. Emotional intelligence education is wise-parenting for the young and brain-therapy for the rest.The problem stems from the fact that our experts have still not defined the difference between brain and mind. In fact, the mind itself is couched in fuzziness to the extent that there is no topic explaining the mind in High School psychology textbooks. When the leading expert Steven Pinker wrote a book on the brain, he did not even mention the mind even once! To improve professional intelligence lessons and textbooks are rightly needed. To improve emotional intelligence it is the brain that has to be healed. The focus of our experts has to shift from trying to teach the mind emotional intelligence to healing the brain by making the brain emotionally healthy.Any wonder we have 44,000 books on happiness and not one hardly makes you happy. It is because all these books are focused on teaching the mind happiness. The mind itself is the fragrance of the brain and so it is the brain that has to be healed!One can be the best of the best and yet not up to the mark. Oprah has the opportunity to correct this. She can invite her experts to discuss with me this unfortunate state of affairs.While our experts have correctly defined the ills of society being due to the lack of emotional intelligence; they have misunderstood the very nature of emotional intelligence.The first step to creating an emotionally intelligent society is to correctly define the very nature of emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence is defined by its attributes, it is like defining a tree by its fruit. So the experts are defining and trying to create the fruit instead of defining and creating the tree.It is like trying to create fruit without cultivating the tree. The tree of emotional intelligence is the emotionally healthy brain. Creating emotionally healthy brains will generate emotional intelligence effortlessly. The focus of Oprah’s experts has to shift from emotional intelligence to emotional health.Every single day the world continues to suffer from the ignorance of our experts and nothing changes.The future of mankind is in the hands of our celebrities like Oprah. They have such a big opportunity to transform the world into a wise world. Yet they continue to promote false data.Oprah’s fans hang on her every word as if it is the golden rule but alas she is misleading them into absorbing half-baked knowledge. Her experts are leading her fans to the wrong destination.The world is hurting so bad and yet Oprah continues to push half-baked knowledge. She is doing great but still not good enough, she can do much better by showing the world the true nature of wisdom/emotional-intelligence.

All emotions, including wisdom and love etc can now be defined in numbers. The art of living is now a science. Wisdom is a science!