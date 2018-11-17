WISDOM IS NOTHING BUT A SELFLESS SELF-IMAGE.

Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health. Our Education System Has Cutting Edge Mind Education While Brain Education Is Under the radar Screen. Know and Harness the Difference Between Your Brain and Mind.

All this stress, anxiety, restlessness, sleeplessness, greed, hatred, & the other attributes of our basic animal nature are due to the belief of being the best.

The key to everything great in our world is to create a massive drive to change/heal our habitual self/group/country-image from selfishness to selflessness. From egoistic to humble.” — Sajid Khan,

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 17, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- NO HUMILITY = NO WISDOM = NO JUSTICE = NO HAPPINESS = NO HEALTH = NO EQUALITY = NO PROSPERITY = NO PEACE.Our country is dived into two camps. Our world is divided into many camps. Our society is divided into four classes of people. It all boils down to the fact that ignorance is sucking out and destroying all the wisdom that can provide the magic sauce for equality and justice for all. Ignorance is vandalizing wisdom which is the key to justice and equality.When it comes to wisdom there is no discrimination for class, race, region or gender. As long as the magic sauce of wisdom is missing from the lives of individuals, groups and countries there will always be injustice, inequality, hate, exploitation, sickness, poverty, sleeplessness, unhappiness. All these ills of society for individuals, groups and countries are the consequences of letting the world remain as unwise as ever.Wisdom is not just about morals and ethics, wisdom is about health. The current world order is based on lack of wisdom. The world, our leaders, and our experts are blind to the fact that wisdom is the panacea to a just world. The first step is to remove the ignorance regarding wisdom by defining wisdom not by what it is but by whatever generates wisdom. Wisdom is generated by emotional health. Emotional health is wisdom and wisdom is emotional health.Emotional health is generated by an emotionally healthy brain. Thus to create wisdom, create emotional health. Emotional health is generated by humility. Humility is nothing but selflessness. So wisdom boils down to how groups, countries and individuals answer the question, 'Who am I?'. Currently in America we are all brought up to be mind/brain conditioned to being the best. With this one folly we throw wisdom out of the equation of life. With this one blunder we block out wisdom along with its attributes from ourselves. From the drug addictions to all other addictions are a direct result of this faulty upbringing.We will have to create new upbringing guidelines. We will have to recognize that implanting the, 'I am the best' belief in our children is the biggest of all evils that we commit. We do not even have to consciously plant the feeling of humility. We need to create, 'Ultimate Humility' which is humility that is generated unconsciously without effort by creating/healing the selfish self-image into humility. Focus has to shift from teaching wisdom to healing the self-image into selflessness.The wisest person in the world was Moses. It is no coincidence that he was also the humblest person ever. In fact when the nation of Israel was being created God gave humility to 70 future leaders of Israel. So humility is the key to a happy, prosperous, healthy and peaceful life. Humility is the defining factor of all great leadership.Effortless Wisdom! Authentic Wisdom Is generated without effort unconsciously! The new world order has to be based on Emotional Health which is generated by humility.All this stress, anxiety, restlessness, sleeplessness, greed, jealousy, hatred and all the other attributes of our basic animal nature are due to the belief of being the best.We must start a compulsory course for all parents to ensure effortless wisdom threw effortless humility.To teach wisdom, moral values, ethics etc. just take away the belief of being the best and make the person selfless. It is all about replacing selfishness with selflessness. It is all about healing the ego into selflessness.WISDOM IS NOTHING BUT A SELFLESS SELF-IMAGE.We can make creating wisdom simple and clear cut through easy to follow and implement Emotional Health Apps. We need a genuine conference at the UN on wisdom. We also need a documentary and a world anthem on wisdom.Related articles:LET US WAKE UP TO THE TRUE NATURE OF WISDOM AND …

All emotions, including wisdom and love etc can now be defined in numbers. The art of living is now a science. Wisdom is a science!