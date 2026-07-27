Tessolve and Intel Foundry Collaborate on Enablement for EMIB Advanced Packaging Technology

Intel Foundry’s EMIB, combined with our end-to-end capabilities across the semiconductor value chain, allows us to further expand our offerings for Intel Foundry customers.” — Srini Chinamilli, Co-Founder & CEO, Tessolve

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tessolve , a leading global provider of semiconductor systems and silicon solutions for next-generation products, today announced that they have collaborated with Intel Foundry to support package designs with Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB), an advanced packaging technology essential for heterogeneous integrated multi-chip(let) architectures.This collaboration enables Tessolve to support Intel Foundry customers globally. Tessolve has collaborated with Intel Foundry, supporting package design and completing a project end-to-end, which includes package design and simulations. This allowed Tessolve to not only gain knowledge of the technology but also helped accelerate the qualification process.“Over the past two decades, Tessolve has grown into a trusted engineering partner for many of the world's leading semiconductor companies.", said Srini Chinamilli, Co-Founder & CEO, Tessolve. “Intel Foundry’s EMIB, combined with our end-to-end capabilities across the semiconductor value chain, allows us to further expand our offerings for Intel Foundry customers.”“Tessolve has already built deep capabilities over the past two decades, from chip architecture, design, test development and embedded systems”, said Vic Vadi, VP - Ecosystem, Foundry Services, Intel Corporation. “With this collaboration for enablement on our EMIB, we aim to combine Tessolve’s expertise with our advanced package design and test technology to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions to swiftly navigate the complexities of modern electronics design.”EMIB is an advanced die-to-die connectivity technology developed by Intel and helps achieve low-pitch bumps with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) integration and Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) interface compatibility. To meet the performance demands of next-gen semiconductor applications, open standards like UCIe help define interconnect protocols for chiplets. The collaboration aims to reduce development costs, mitigate risk, and accelerate innovation in semiconductor design.As a leading engineering services player in the US$550 billion semiconductor market, Tessolve has made significant investments to build 11 semiconductor test and embedded labs across the globe to help enable a comprehensive solution offering to its clients. The company, in September 2025, secured $150 million in funding from TPG, towards strengthening its global delivery centers, expanding advanced test labs and accelerating strategic acquisitions to consolidate its position as a key enabler to the global and Indian semiconductor ecosystem.About TessolveTessolve offers a unique combination of pre-and post-silicon expertise to provide full turnkey silicon and system solutions from design to packaged parts. Tessolve provides a one-stop-shop solution with complete hardware and software capabilities and advanced silicon and system testing labs. Tessolve continuously invests in its R&D centers with specific initiatives in High-Performance computing, System-level Tests, High-speed interfaces, Photonics, 5G, and others. Tessolve also offers product development from concept to manufacturing, focused on Automotive, Avionics, Data centers, Industrial/IoT, and Semiconductor applications. Tessolve helps clients bring their products to market faster with a portfolio of complementary and turnkey solutions. For more information, visit the website: https://www.tessolve.com/

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