Tessolve Joins the eSync Alliance to Accelerate Connected Automotive Innovations

Our partnership with the eSync Alliance strengthens our ability to deliver seamless OTA updates and diagnostic frameworks across the connected vehicle ecosystem.” — Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, Tessolve

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tessolve , a leading global provider of silicon to system engineering solutions for next-generation smart, intelligent, and connected products, has joined the eSync Alliance, a non-profit trade association driving a multi-company solution for standardization of Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and data gathering in the automotive electronics space. This strategic alignment with eSYNC enhances our software-defined connected vehicle offerings with Tessolve Edge HPC gateway (TERA), TCU cluster, and onboard diagnostic solutions for OEMs / Tier-1s.This strategic alignment reflects Tessolve’s commitment towards delivering innovation by participating in forum memberships, alliances, and partnerships in the development of next-gen, connected, secure, and software-defined vehicles through its end-to-end automotive and IoT solutions.The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance value for global automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers by enabling faster time-to-market for connected systems through standardized, interoperable solutions that ensure compliance with evolving cybersecurity and regulatory standards, and facilitating secure, scalable software delivery. Tessolve's expertise complements the eSync Alliance's standardized three-tier server-client-agent architecture, enabling robust integration across all vehicle layers, from embedded systems and ECUs to cloud services.“Our partnership with the eSync Alliance strengthens our ability to deliver seamless OTA updates and diagnostic frameworks across the connected vehicle ecosystem. By integrating Tessolve’s embedded systems engineering capabilities with our TERA Edge HPC gateway, cluster, and diagnostic platforms, as well as secure connectivity solutions, we aim to accelerate the deployment of scalable, future-ready architectures for intelligent mobility," said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, Tessolve.“The eSync Alliance aims to facilitate the creation of secure, standardized data pipelines that are seamlessly connected to every aspect of the connected vehicle ecosystem, from ECUs and sensors to the cloud. Tessolve’s end-to-end expertise in embedded systems- product engineering, post-silicon validation, custom silicon, chiplets, and hardware design, cybersecurity, and other areas helps us accelerate this vision,” says Mike Gardner, Executive Director, eSync Alliance. “We’re pleased to welcome Tessolve to the Alliance and look forward to the innovation that we will drive within our growing ecosystem,” he added.As vehicles transition toward software-defined platforms, the need for reliable, future-proof, and interoperable systems becomes critical. The collaboration reinforces Tessolve’s role in delivering intelligent, secure, and globally deployable platforms for the future of mobility.About TessolveTessolve offers a unique combination of pre-and post-silicon expertise to provide full turnkey silicon and system solutions from design to packaged parts. Tessolve provides a one-stop shop solution with complete hardware and software capabilities and advanced silicon and system testing labs. Tessolve continuously invests in its R&D centers with specific initiatives in High-Performance computing, System-level Tests, High-speed interfaces, Photonics, 5G, and others. Tessolve also offers product development from concept to manufacturing, focused on Automotive, Avionics, Data centers, Industrial/IoT, and Semiconductor applications. Tessolve helps clients bring their products to market faster with a portfolio of complementary and turnkey solutions. For more information, visit our website: www.tessolve.com About eSync AllianceThe eSync™ Alliance is a non-profit trade association driving a multi-company solution for Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space. Used in millions of vehicles around the world, eSync has the power to save auto makers and the supply chain millions by offering the only standardized OTA bi-directional data pipeline that is proven for remote software updates, diagnostics, and telematics. OEMs can access an easy, effective, and secure platform that is ready to be integrated into vehicles. Tier-1 suppliers are not required to spend time and resource re-engineering their product to meet a multitude of different OTA protocols. Learn more at: www.esyncalliance.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.