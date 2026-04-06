Tessolve Appoints Semiconductor Veteran Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President & Chief Operating Officer

As we scale our global semiconductor and system engineering capabilities, Ravi's appointment marks an important step forward.” — Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, Tessolve

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tessolve , a leading global provider of system and silicon solutions for next-generation products, today announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Ravi Kumar is a semiconductor veteran with over 35 years of experience across silicon, systems, embedded software, and product development. His appointment marks a strategic step for Tessolve, strengthening its position as a leading global engineering services partner and reinforcing its market leadership in the semiconductor and embedded domains.In his new role, Ravi will lead Tessolve’s growth strategy by expanding its global engineering capabilities, deepening strategic customer relationships, and accelerating innovation across semiconductor and high-performance computing domains. He brings a proven track record of building cross-functional, cross-regional teams and successfully scaling global engineering organisations.The leadership appointment follows key milestones for Tessolve, including the acquisition of German-based Dream Chip Technologies and the recent US$150 million funding from TPG. Ravi’s deep expertise and leadership will play a crucial role in Tessolve’s strategic expansion, focused on strengthening its global capabilities and accelerating innovation across the semiconductor value chain.“As we scale our global semiconductor and system engineering capabilities, Ravi's appointment marks an important step forward,” said Srini Chinamilli, Co-Founder & CEO of Tessolve. “As global semiconductor demand continues to accelerate across industries, it is creating significant opportunities across the semiconductor lifecycle from Design, Packaging, Validation, and Systems integration. Ravi’s deep knowledge and leadership in this ecosystem bring the right mix of industry expertise, customer connect, and execution capability, which will play a key role in strengthening our position as a trusted global engineering partner and reinforcing our market leadership.”Speaking about his new role, Ravi Kumar Chirugudu, President & COO of Tessolve, said, “I am happy to join Tessolve at a time when the industry is rapidly evolving towards more complex, AI-driven systems. What stands out to me is its strong people-first culture and its commitment to bringing value to its customers. The strength of its global team, combined with its deep expertise in semiconductor innovation and next-generation product engineering, creates a solid foundation to build differentiated, scalable solutions. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive strategic growth and strengthen its role in shaping the global semiconductor ecosystem.”Prior to joining Tessolve, Ravi held senior leadership roles at HCL Technologies, Altran, and Wipro, managing large P&L portfolios. He began his career as a scientist at ISRO, contributing to advanced R&D in CCD development and satellite payloads. Over the years, he has been instrumental in launching 1,000+ new products across the high-tech, energy, and manufacturing verticals.As a leading engineering services player in the US$550 billion semiconductor market, Tessolve partners with 18 of the world’s top 20 semiconductor companies. It employs 3,500+ engineers and has a presence across 12 countries, including India, the US, Germany, the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia. With Tessolve’s continued investments in advanced semiconductor and embedded capabilities, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on the next wave of industry growth.About TessolveTessolve offers a unique combination of pre- and post-silicon expertise to provide full turnkey silicon and system solutions, from design to packaged parts. Tessolve provides a one-stop shop solution with complete hardware and software capabilities, along with advanced silicon and system testing labs. Tessolve continuously invests in its R&D centres with specific initiatives in high-performance computing, system-level tests, high-speed interfaces, photonics, 5G, and more. Tessolve also offers product development from concept to manufacturing, focused on automotive, avionics, data centres, industrial/IoT, and semiconductor applications. Tessolve helps clients bring their products to market faster with a portfolio of complementary and turnkey solutions. For more information, visit: www.tessolve.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.