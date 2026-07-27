As GetFeedback Direct closes December 31, Simplesat urges customers to protect their data first

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetFeedback Direct, the Salesforce-connected survey product, closes December 31, 2026, and SurveyMonkey has not said what happens to saved responses after that date.Simplesat, a customer feedback platform for support and CX teams, is advising organizations that use GetFeedback Direct to export their data before the shutdown. Admins who built CSAT, NPS, and CES programs inside Salesforce have roughly five months to act.When the platform goes offline, its automated triggers and Salesforce field mappings stop working, which means post-case CSAT, onboarding NPS, and lifecycle surveys stop sending. Exporting the response history before the deadline is the only way to be sure it is not lost.Simplesat’s team is available to help organizations evaluate their options, even if they ultimately move to SurveyMonkey Enterprise.MAKE SURE YOU KNOW WHICH PRODUCT IS ACTUALLY CLOSING.Only GetFeedback Direct is being retired, but the shared name makes it easy to confuse with the product that is staying.A separate product, GetFeedback Digital, collects feedback on websites and was recently renamed simply "GetFeedback." That product is not affected by the shutdown.The simplest way to tell is where your surveys run: if they fire from Salesforce records, you are on GetFeedback Direct and the December 31 deadline applies.REPLACING GETFEEDBACK DIRECT IS NOT A SIMPLE SWAP.SurveyMonkey recommends migrating to SurveyMonkey Enterprise. However, its Salesforce integration is a separate add-on rather than a standard feature, and the existing setup does not carry over, so triggers and field mappings have to be set up again.THIS IS THE SECOND SUCH CLOSURE THIS YEAR.Delighted shut down on June 30 after Qualtrics folded it into its main platform, deleting all customer data at closure. In both cases, a larger company retired a tool it had acquired and steered customers toward its own enterprise product."That's two this year," said Eric Sangerma, Head of Growth at Simplesat. "Delighted closed in June, GetFeedback Direct closes in December. Nobody running those surveys was asked, and they're the ones stuck doing the work before the deadline."THERE ARE FOUR THINGS TEAMS SHOULD VERIFY BEFORE DECEMBER 31:- Export first, decide second. Response history cannot be recreated after the platform goes offline.- Get migration terms in writing. Establish what support is included and on what timeline.- Price the full move. Consider the cost of the Enterprise add-on, rebuild hours, and seat structure.- Run both platforms in parallel. Stand up a replacement early to compare results and catch mapping errors.Teams evaluating options can review Simplesat's Salesforce integration, available on Pro and up, at simplesat.io/integrations/salesforce , or reach the team at sales@simplesat.io ABOUT SIMPLESAT:Founded in 2016, Simplesat is a customer feedback platform used by over 1,000 brands to collect and act on CSAT, NPS, CES, and custom surveys. It has native apps for Zendesk, Gladly, and Gorgias, and connects to Salesforce, HubSpot, Intercom, and 100+ other tools. Simplesat is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR/CCPA compliant. Plans start at $109 per month billed annually. Learn more at simplesat.io.

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