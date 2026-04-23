Simplesat: AI support is creating a 'loyalty gap'

AI customer service boosts efficiency but misses loyalty: only 22% prefer AI experiences. Firms risk churn by tracking cost, not CSAT.

If you don't measure customer sentiment after AI interactions, you're flying blind — and you won't see the damage until retention slips.” — Cory Brown

SD, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI customer service rollout is well underway. According to Gartner, 91% of customer service leaders are under executive pressure to implement AI this year. Billions of dollars are flowing into chatbots, virtual agents, and automated support channels across retail, ecommerce, and financial services.But there's a strange gap in the playbook. Companies are meticulously tracking how much money AI saves them, how many tickets it deflects, how fast it resolves issues. What most aren't measuring is whether the customer walked away satisfied.A January 2026 study from Gladly and Wakefield Research made the disconnect hard to ignore. Of 1,000 U.S. consumers surveyed, 88% said their issue was handled through AI or an AI-to-human handoff. Only 22% said the experience made them prefer the company. The issue gets handled. The loyalty doesn't follow. That delta is the loyalty gap — and most companies don't even know it's there, because they aren't asking the question.The reason is structural. Most AI deployments in customer service are measured on operational metrics — deflection rate, cost per interaction, resolution speed. These tell you whether the system is efficient. They don't tell you whether the customer felt helped, trusted the response, or will come back.It's the equivalent of measuring a support org by cost per ticket without ever looking at churn.The consequences are already showing up. Klarna, once the poster child for AI-first customer service, began rehiring human agents in 2025 after service quality declined. Gartner has predicted that half the companies that cut service staff due to AI will end up rehiring by 2027. The pattern is the same each time: efficiency gains look great on a dashboard until retention starts sliding.But the fix is straightforward: treat AI as a new channel and measure it like one."Most teams are measuring AI like it's a cost-cutting project. That's the mistake," said Cory Brown, CEO of customer feedback platform Simplesat. "If you don't measure customer sentiment after AI interactions, you're flying blind — and you won't see the damage until retention slips."Measure satisfaction, compare it against a benchmark, and close the loop when scores drop. The data infrastructure already exists inside most helpdesk platforms. What's been missing is the habit — and the will to look at a number that might not flatter the investment."This is not a six-month initiative," Brown said. "Tag AI-handled conversations, survey them, and compare the CSAT to human-handled tickets. In a week you'll know if AI is actually helping, or just deflecting work."About SimplesatSimplesat is a customer feedback software for support and CX teams. Over 1,000 brands use it to collect, analyze, and act on CSAT, NPS, CES, and 5-star ratings — embedded directly in tools like Zendesk, Gladly, Gorgias, and Intercom. Simplesat helps teams measure satisfaction by channel, including AI-handled interactions. Based in the US, with a global team. Learn more at simplesat.io

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