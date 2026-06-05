Delighted's final notice: the feedback company that stopped listening

Eight years after buying Delighted, Qualtrics is shutting it down on June 30. Simplesat offers a lifeline.

It's hard to think of a sharper irony: Qualtrics sells customer experience for a living, and it's sending its own Delighted users a countdown clock and a link to export their data.” — Eric Sangerma, Head of Growth at Simplesat

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Qualtrics sends an "export your data immediately" notice to Delighted users, Simplesat offers free and hands-on migration help.With under a month before Delighted shuts down for good on June 30, 2026, Qualtrics has sent Delighted customers a final notice: export your data immediately, finish migrating in two weeks, and figure out the rest yourselves.For a platform built on customer experience, it's a strikingly cold goodbye.Simplesat, a customer feedback tool used by more than 1,000 brands, is taking the opposite approach. Former Delighted users receive a free, done-for-you migration that preserves their historical feedback and gets them live in days, not weeks."These are teams who spent years listening to their customers. They deserve better than a deadline and a DIY checklist on the way out the door," said Eric Sangerma, Head of Growth at Simplesat.DON'T GET RAILROADED INTO ENTERPRISEDelighted users are being steered towards Qualtrics, a comprehensive CX platform. For most of Delighted's users — lean support and CX teams who relied on lightweight CSAT, NPS, CES, and 5-star surveys — that's the wrong tool for the job.Enterprise platforms like this typically mean custom quotes that aren't published, running well into the tens of thousands of dollars a year. They require multi-week implementations and a steep learning curve. Teams that simply want to measure and act on customer feedback can end up paying for a research suite they'll never fully use."Delighted's customers picked it because it was simple. The right replacement should keep that simplicity, not bury it under modules and onboarding fees," said Cory Brown, CEO of Simplesat. "Nobody should be pressured into an enterprise contract because a vendor set the timeline."Simplesat is simple by design, with transparent published pricing starting around $109/month, month-to-month plans, and no lock-in. Customers can cancel anytime. It also adds the depth modern CX teams want, including AI-powered comment tagging, agent- and team-level dashboards, and 75+ no-code integrations with tools like Zendesk, Gladly, Gorgias, HubSpot, Intercom, Salesforce, and Slack. Simplesat is SOC 2 Type II compliant and GDPR-ready.YOUR FEEDBACK DATA SHOULDN'T DISAPPEAR WITH THE PLATFORMThe most urgent line in Qualtrics's notice is the warning that surveys stop running, dashboards go offline, and data is lost for good after June 30, followed by instructions to export it all yourself.Simplesat handles that for customers. A dedicated migration specialist exports and cleans up Delighted data, rebuilds NPS, CSAT, CES, and 5-star surveys to match existing branding and logic, reconnects integrations, and rebuilds notification and routing workflows, so no feedback is left behind and the program never goes dark. Most teams are collecting feedback again within three to five business days.MIGRATING OFF DELIGHTEDFormer Delighted users can start their migration in three steps:1. Export your data. Simplesat provides a checklist and hands-on help, so nothing is missed.2. Set up Simplesat. The team rebuilds surveys, imports historical responses, reconnects integrations, and matches branding.3. Launch. Surveys go live with no disruption to the customer experience.Teams can learn more and request a migration consultation at simplesat.io ABOUT SIMPLESATSimplesat serves more than 1,000 brands across retail, SaaS, hospitality, and professional services. The customer feedback platform helps high-volume support and CX teams measure and act on real-time feedback through CSAT, NPS, CES, and 5-star surveys, with 75+ native integrations, AI-powered analysis, and SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliance. Simplesat is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with team members around the world.

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