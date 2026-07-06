HTX Labs Establishes EMPACT as a Mission Readiness System

EMPACT® has evolved into a Mission Readiness System, connecting mission knowledge, training, execution, and performance to drive readiness.

Over the last ten years, we've worked alongside our DoW customers to solve a bigger challenge than training alone - we’ve created a mission readiness system.” — Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs today announced the evolution of EMPACT® into a comprehensive Mission Readiness System, reflecting nearly a decade of partnership with military organizations working to prepare warfighters for mission success.

A Mission Readiness System goes beyond training delivery to develop and measure warfighter proficiency which drives mission execution. By connecting training, assessment, performance capture, and readiness data, EMPACT provides warfighters with a full lifecycle readiness capability and provides commanders and training leaders with actionable insight into force readiness and mission risk.

"Training is not the end goal, mission readiness is. Training is where readiness starts but it doesn’t end there," said Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs. "Over the last ten years, we've worked alongside our DoW customers to solve a bigger challenge than training alone - we’ve created a mission readiness system. EMPACT has evolved into a system that provides the mission knowledge - digital models, technical manuals, human performance data - to deliver a continuous readiness cycle from training through proficiency through mission execution through performance capture - with execution data fed back into the system to improve future outcomes. EMPACT also provides a readiness dashboard for leadership to understand, measure and improve readiness over time.”

Built for the realities of military operations, EMPACT delivers a Cloud-to-the-Edge readiness capability wherever the mission requires it. The platform supports training and readiness activities at the edge, in disconnected, low-bandwidth, and contested environments where access to critical training and performance data cannot depend on constant connectivity. The key difference is that edge-deployed EMPACT capabilities can connect and sync back to the Cloud for content updates and performance metric uploads as connectivity allows.

Unlike traditional immersive training platforms that focus primarily on simulation and content delivery, EMPACT connects learning and performance data to mission outcomes. The platform helps organizations solve readiness gaps, track proficiency, measure progress over time, and make more informed decisions about workforce preparedness.

EMPACT is designed to be both secure and easy to deploy across the force. The platform currently maintains an Impact Level 4 (IL4) Authority to Operate (ATO) on NIPRNet, with IL5 accreditation in progress, providing defense organizations with a trusted environment to address enterprise-scale readiness initiatives. The system is also device-agnostic and content-agnostic, allowing organizations to leverage existing training content, data sources, and hardware ecosystems rather than being locked into proprietary devices or courseware. This flexibility enables faster adoption, lower cost, and greater scalability across diverse operational environments.

Developed through years of collaboration with military stakeholders, EMPACT enables organizations to move beyond isolated training events and toward a continuous, data-driven approach to readiness.

To reflect this evolution, HTX Labs has also launched a redesigned website showcasing the company's mission, platform capabilities, and vision for the future of readiness.

About HTX Labs

HTX Labs helps the Department of War measure, manage, and improve mission readiness. Through EMPACT®, its Mission Readiness System, HTX Labs connects training, assessment, performance, and readiness data in a single platform, giving leaders a clear understanding of force preparedness and mission risk. Built for secure deployment across enterprise and operational environments, EMPACT enables organizations to identify readiness gaps, accelerate proficiency, and improve mission outcomes at scale.

EMPACT: The Mission Readiness System

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.