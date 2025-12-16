HTX Labs selected for Missile Defense Agency’s Golden Dome (SHIELD) Multiple Award IDIQ Contract

HTX Labs was selected for MDA’s Golden Dome SHIELD IDIQ, expanding EMPACT’s role delivering secure, AI-enabled immersive training to boost DoW readiness.

Being selected for the SHIELD IDIQ expands our ability to deliver immersive training, AI-enabled guidance, & enterprise-ready solutions that support layered defense & accelerate readiness across DoW.” — Scott Schneider, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs, creator of the EMPACT Warfighter Readiness Platform for the Department of War (DoW), today announced its selection as an awardee on the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract. This award marks a significant milestone for HTX Labs as the company expands its role in supporting the DoW’s readiness, modernization, and mission-support priorities through secure, scalable, AI-enabled, immersive training solutions.

The Missile Defense Agency’s Golden Dome initiative advances an integrated, multi-layered missile defense architecture designed to address increasingly complex and evolving threats. Through the SHIELD IDIQ, HTX Labs’ EMPACT can support Golden Dome by delivering cybersecure, immersive, high-fidelity training and simulation environments that prepare DoW personnel to operate and sustain these advanced capabilities. EMPACT enables realistic mission rehearsal, system operations training, and maintenance procedures within a secure, digitally integrated environment—helping ensure readiness, proficiency, and resilience across the Golden Dome enterprise.

“Our mission at HTX Labs has always been straightforward: empower the warfighter with the knowledge and training they need, exactly where and when they need it. EMPACT has been built in collaboration with warfighters to address the DoW’s readiness mission”, said Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs. “Being selected for the SHIELD IDIQ expands our ability to deliver immersive training, AI-enabled guidance, and enterprise-ready solutions that support layered defense and accelerate readiness across the Department of War”.

The SHIELD IDIQ establishes a flexible enterprise contract vehicle through which the Missile Defense Agency and other Department of War organizations can rapidly acquire innovative technologies and mission-support solutions. With a planned 10-year period of performance and an anticipated ceiling of $151 billion, SHIELD is designed to scale capabilities that enhance homeland defense and ensure operational dominance.

About HTX Labs: HTX Labs is a leader in delivering secure, scalable, and learner-centric warfighter readiness solutions for the Department of War. The EMPACT Warfighter Readiness Platform provides an AI-enabled, IL4-authorized enterprise environment that unifies immersive training, real-time knowledge access, and secure content management into a single pane of glass. EMPACT includes capabilities such as the Digital Asset Repository and AI-powered EMPACT Assistants to enhance mission readiness and empower the next generation of defense forces. With a focus on excellence and collaboration, HTX Labs delivers vendor-agnostic solutions that modernize training and support the evolving needs of government and commercial organizations.

To learn more, visit us at www.htxlabs.com

