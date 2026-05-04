HTX Labs’ IDIQ Extended to September 2028, Expanding Access to Mission Readiness Capabilities Across the DoD

HTX Labs IDIQ Extension- 2028

HTX Labs’ IDIQ extended to 2028, giving DoD teams faster access to immersive training and mission readiness solutions with rapid contracting pathways

Organizations can move faster, using this IDIQ to deliver readiness where it matters most - to our warfighters.” — Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs today announced that the Department of Defense has extended its IDIQ contract to September 2028, giving warfighters and program offices across the DoD additional time to procure immersive training and mission readiness solutions.

Through this contract, teams can move from requirement to execution very quickly, often getting on contract within 48 hours through their Contracting Officer. The IDIQ contract provides direct access to content development, digital environments, and the EMPACT® platform to build and deploy mission-ready capabilities without incurring new procurement delays.

Originally awarded by the U.S. Air Force in September 2023 as a three-year, single-vendor IDIQ, the contract created a streamlined way for Air Force and Space Force organizations to procure and deploy readiness solutions. The contract was expanded in 2025 across the entire Department of Defense, enabling additional services and units to leverage the same vehicle.

“This extension ensures the DoD has a proven, flexible vehicle to rapidly procure and deploy immersive training and mission readiness capabilities at scale,” said Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs. “Organizations can move faster, using this IDIQ to deliver readiness where it matters most - in the hands of our warfighters.”

Get Started:

Ready to get on contract? Email collaborate@htxlabs.com to explore use cases, see what’s already been built, and start shaping your next readiness initiative. HTX Labs can assist with the process to get started quickly.

About HTX Labs:

HTX Labs develops and delivers immersive training solutions and is expanding its platform to support broader operational mission readiness capabilities. Its EMPACT® platform enables organizations to create, deploy, and manage training while extending into operational workflows that connect preparation to execution and continuously improve performance.

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