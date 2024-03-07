HTX Labs' EMPACT Immersive Training Platform Granted 3-Year Authorization to Operate (ATO) on US Air Force Networks

HTX Labs announces EMPACT Immersive Training Platform has been granted a 3 year Authorization to Operate at Impact Level 4 security on US Air Force networks.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs proudly announces that its EMPACT® Immersive Training Platform has been granted a 3 year Authorization to Operate (ATO) at Impact Level 4 (IL4) security on US Air Force networks.

Following a recent decision from the Force Development (FD) Authorizing Official (AO) Decision Brief, EMPACT has secured full Authorization to Operate (ATO) on the US Air Force Network (AFNet or NIPRNet) at IL4 security level for 3 years. This significant milestone signals USAF commitment to EMPACT as a critical digital infrastructure component, and builds upon EMPACT's previous ATO-related achievements:

- December 2022 | EMPACT became the first Virtual Reality (VR) training platform within Air Education and Training Command (AETC) to receive a Conditional ATO from USAF to run Impact Level 2 (IL2) security level data on USAF Networks.

- July 2023 | EMPACT was granted a 6 month, full Authorization to Operate (ATO) on US Air Force Network (AFNet or NIPRNet) at an Impact Level 4 (IL4) security level.

The EMPACT Platform provides Airmen, from students to instructors, curriculum developers, instructional designers, and developers, the tools they need to develop and deploy immersive lessons, 3D models, and digital learning assets quickly and easily. This functionality aligns with EMPACT's primary goal of enabling training that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, and on any device. To expand EMPACT's immersive training options, HTX Labs is partnering with other VR content creators, expanding the EMPACT ecosystem to bring maximum value to the Air Force and deliver advanced training capabilities to the warfighter.

Chris Verret, President and Chief Technology Officer of HTX Labs, stated, "Securing a 3-year Authority to Operate is a significant milestone for EMPACT, solidifying its role as trusted digital infrastructure and accelerating immersive learning adoption across the Air Force. Our partnership with Air Education Training Command (AETC), including both 2nd AF and 19th AF, has been pivotal in expanding the reach of EMPACT to assist in modernizing training and advancing the 6th Gen Classroom vision. EMPACT empowers Airmen to create and maintain immersive training at scale, streamlining development efforts and boosting readiness. Achieving a 3-year IL4 ATO reflects our team's dedication as well as the ongoing support from AETC in revolutionizing training for the warfighter."

About HTX Labs

As a leading immersive software company, HTX Labs develops and delivers XR training software solutions and custom content creation services to maximize operational efficiency, improve safety, and scale training transformation across the defense industry and commercial enterprises.

HTX developed EMPACT®, a comprehensive XR Training Platform, empowering users to create, distribute, and measure immersive training content and programs anytime, anywhere, on any device, with anyone, at scale.

