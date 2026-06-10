Phrase Expands Language Intelligence for Humans and AI Agents

New APIs, Style Guides, and agent-ready infrastructure make language intelligence accessible across enterprise workflows.

Winning in global markets has never been about producing the most content. It is about producing content that is trusted, consistent, and on-brand in every language.” — Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , the world's leading Language Intelligence Platform, today announced a new set of platform enhancements designed to help organizations extend language intelligence across human and agent-based workflows.As AI agents become active participants in content workflows, organizations face a new challenge. The systems generating content often operate without access to the language assets, brand standards, and governance frameworks required to produce consistent customer experiences across international markets.The enhancements reflect a broader shift toward global content operations where humans and AI agents increasingly work side by side. Phrase is addressing that directly, by making context, quality controls, and language assets accessible across workflows, enterprise applications, and the agents operating within them. The result is consistency, governance, and quality that scales as content creation increases.“Our customers have spent years building language context; their terminology, translation memory, quality standards, and brand voice. With Style Guides now generally available, together with Quality Profiles, and the new APIs (also MCP) we’ve opened up, that context can power every agent, workflow, and system across the enterprise. That’s what makes the difference between AI that just produces output and AI that produces content that actually works in-market.”A Platform Built for Humans and Agents AlikeOrganizations increasingly want the freedom to use their own models, build their own agents, and integrate language intelligence into the systems and agentic tools they already use. To support that, Phrase is expanding its API portfolio and significantly extending its Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities.New APIs for Style Guides, Quality Profiles, and language assets give agents, workflows, and enterprise applications access to the same brand context, terminology, translation memory, and quality evaluation that power Phrase's own AI capabilities.Expanded MCP support includes capabilities such as Translation Memory and Term Base management, quality evaluation, analysis and quoting capabilities. It also allows users to manage files from any MCP-compatible AI tool or agent, such as Claude Desktop, and a Google Drive connector. Together, these enhancements make Phrase more open, flexible, and accessible across enterprise applications, custom AI solutions, and agent-based workflows.Governance Built for Automated Content OperationsThe update also marks the general availability of Style Guides.First introduced earlier this year, Style Guides give both AI and linguists the context behind the content, the brand voice, tone, audience guidelines, and market-specific requirements that determine not just what gets translated, but how. They apply consistently across the entire localization process, from initial translation generation through post-editing to quality evaluation, so every stage works from the same contextual foundation. With API access now open, that same foundation is accessible to any agent, workflow, or external system across the enterprise. This ensures the context that defines how a brand communicates in every market is no longer confined to the platform, but available wherever content is being created or adapted.Quality Profiles, available through API access, allow organizations to assess content against the same standards used to create it.Together, they go beyond traditional “quality” measures (such as MQM) to establish a shared source of truth for translation, evaluation, and adaptation, helping organizations improve quality, maintain consistency, and scale content operations globally with confidence.Zero-Touch Localization for Instant Translations of Every ReleasePhrase is introducing Zero-Touch Localization, a new automation that eliminates the manual work that typically sits between a code change and a translated release. Once configured, the pipeline runs automatically alongside the existing development workflow. It detects new content, triggers translation, and returns completed strings to the codebase without any action required from developers or localization teams. This reduces engineering overhead and accelerates release cycles. Business and Enterprise customers on GitHub can request early access today Additional Platform EnhancementsPhrase Studio: The latest release expands Phrase Studio, bringing the same translation memories, style guides, and quality standards used across global content operations into video localization workflows. New capabilities include support for files up to 20GB, automated subtitle timing suggestions, undo and redo functionality, and enhanced dubbing workflows.Design-Led Localization: Enhancements to the Phrase Figma plugin improve performance and automation for design teams managing multilingual experiences, with support for large-scale design systems, improved content synchronization, and branch-aware automation.Expanded Ecosystem Connectivity: Through its partnership with Blackbird, Phrase now connects to more than 200 enterprise applications, adding 150 new integrations including Notion, ServiceNow, Airtable, Asana, and Bynder, helping organizations integrate language intelligence across their existing technology stack.A Foundation for the Future of Global ContentAs organizations increasingly rely on AI to create, adapt, and distribute content across markets, the need for governance, context, and consistency continues to grow.Phrase believes the future lies in a shared intelligence layer that connects people, systems, and agents through a common understanding of language. These updates extend that vision, helping organizations bring context, quality, and governance to the workflows where humans and AI increasingly work side by side.“The question we hear most from customers right now is whether they can build with their own agents, their own models, their own workflows, without sacrificing the quality and consistency that defines their brand across markets,” said Ell. "Winning in global markets has never been about producing the most content. It is about producing content that is trusted, consistent, and on-brand in every language. Our Language Intelligence Platform is designed to make that possible at scale and get measurably better the more you use it.”About PhrasePhrase is the world’s leading language intelligence platform, helping global organizations move faster, reach more markets, and deliver content that feels local, relevant, and authentic.The Phrase Platform combines AI, agentic orchestration, and a headless, API-first architecture in one unified system. It applies the context that makes content perform in every market, including brand voice, quality standards, glossaries, prior translations, and cultural nuance. This means every team, in every region, can ship content that’s on-brand, on-point, and ready for any audience.Brands like Uber, Zendesk, and Volkswagen, along with leading LSPs, global SI partners, and thousands of other organizations, choose Phrase to accelerate international growth and turn global content into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.phrase.com Connect with Phrase: LinkedIn | YouTube

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