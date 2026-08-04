Newton Research Launches Unlimited Analytics Powered by Agentic AI

Newton Research

Brands, Agencies and Media Companies Get a Complete Agentic AI Intelligence Layer for Advertising

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newton Research, a leader in agentic AI analytics for advertising and media, today announced Unlimited Analytics, an agentic AI intelligence layer built for digital advertising. Brands, agencies and media can implement Newton Research’s full suite of analytics across their entire business from media planning and activation to campaign optimization and performance measurement.Dentsu, Horizon Media and RPA are among the agency partners already engaged with Newton Research's platform."RPA and Newton Research are working to bring the most sophisticated agentic AI measurement capabilities on the market to brands. We have been leaned in from the beginning, implementing and applying Unlimited Analytics, including exploring causal modeling, to give our customers foresight, efficiency and confidence that drives better outcomes,” said Lisa Herdman, Chief Enterprise Integration Officer at RPA.Unlimited Analytics Includes:- Advanced Causal Modeling: Better decisions start with understanding causality, not just correlation. Newton enables granular, causal-level analysis across the media buy, giving brands and agencies the confidence to act on what's actually driving outcomes. Brands and agencies can forecast, plan and act using agentic causal intelligence from Newton Research.+ From correlation to causation - Newton’s causal models identify which levers actually drive outcomes giving the media analytics team a defensible foundation to move upstream: from reporting on what happened to advising brand and media partners on what to do next. The answer arrives when the question is still live, not after the campaign ends.+ Scenario planning at a new level - Ask ‘what happens if we shift 20% of budget from Social to Programmatic?’ and evaluate multiple causal scenarios across brands giving analytics, brand, and media teams a shared, evidence-based starting point for strategic conversations.+ Speed and granularity, together - Per-brand, per-channel, per-day resolution. Time previously spent on data prep and scenario setup is redirected toward strategic interpretation, cross-functional alignment, and more informed business optimization.- Next-Generation MMM: Results that used to take a quarter now take days. Newton Research delivers Marketing Mix Modelling reimagined for the speed of modern media. Newton eliminates the months-long cycle of traditional MMM. Teams can supercharge an existing model or let Newton agents build one from scratch, fast.- Agentic Media Buying: Uniquely powered by Newton Research analytics capabilities, customers get a fundamentally more efficient media buying process, augmented by real-time intelligence. Newton agents work alongside teams to surface insights, flag opportunities, and accelerate decisions, so buyers spend less time on process and more time on impact.- Interoperability: Newton works within a customer’s existing stack. Whether operating out of a clean room or across multiple data environments, Newton integrates without disruption delivering the benefits of unlimited analytics without having to rebuilding any infrastructure.Newton Research is the agentic intelligence layer that gives brands, agencies and publishers alike access to unlimited analytics across their entire media lifecycle, so teams can focus on strategy and optimization, confident that every dollar spent is delivering business value.“The advertising and media landscape is more complex and more competitive than ever. Brands, agencies and publishers that can move faster, measure better, and optimize continuously will win. Unlimited analytics is how Newton makes that possible,” said John Hoctor CEO and Co-Founder at Newton Research.About Newton ResearchNewton Research uses intelligent agents to make advertising and media analytics affordable and scalable. Founded by a team of successful media analytics entrepreneurs, the company provides brands, agencies, publishers, data companies and tech companies with multi-agent systems capable of handling complex marketing analytics tasks. Trained on real use cases with the ability to be completely customized, Newton’s agents learn and improve over time. Companies unlock the insights in their own data and gain access to Newton’s integrated data partners to quickly and easily perform end-to-end analytics on demand.

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