Permutive and Adform Partner to Give Publishers Identity-Flexible Activation Across DSP and SSP

Publishers using Permutive can now activate their first-party audiences directly in Adform FLOW, spanning DSP campaigns & SSP deals across all major identifiers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permutive , the leading agentic data collaboration and activation platform, today announced its partnership with Adform , the integrated advertising platform built for the agentic age, to enable the direct activation of publishers’ first-party data. The partnership provides a turnkey path for publishers to leverage their owned audiences across programmatic campaigns, with the flexibility to work across every major identifier type in use today.Publishers have invested heavily in building high-fidelity, consented first-party audiences. The ongoing challenge has been activation across fragmented buying environments in a way that maintains flexibility, identity-agnosticism and control.Through a direct integration with Adform FLOW – encompassing Adform’s global omnichannel DSP, SSP, ID Fusion identity solution and ad server – the collaboration unlocks end-to-end benefits for publishers:-First-party data activation: Publishers can seamlessly onboard their Permutive segments into Adform for immediate use in programmatic campaigns. No data leak, no intermediaries.-Full-stack activation: Adform FLOW enables publishers to use the same audience segments in both buying and selling environments, creating a unified activation layer for enhanced campaign precision and inventory monetization.-Identity-agnostic by design: Supporting all major identifier types in use today, including third-party cookies, mobile advertising IDs (MAIDs), first-party IDs and IP addresses, the integration allows publishers to maintain audience addressability across devices, browsers, and supply paths.Stefan Sommer, Chief Growth Officer, Adform, comments: “As identity continues to fragment, publisher-owned data becomes increasingly valuable, but only when the infrastructure exists to activate it consistently, safely and at scale. Unlike point solutions, Adform’s full-stack technology, including our ID Fusion identity solution, combined with Permutive’s data collaboration and activation platform, gives publishers a direct, transparent path from first-party signal to programmatic activation across the open web.”Chloe Grutchfield, VP of Product at Permutive, says: “First-party data is only as valuable as a publisher’s ability to activate it. By connecting their Permutive audiences directly into Adform FLOW across both DSP and SSP, we’re giving publishers one unified way to reach buyers wherever they transact and to maximize the return on the audiences they’ve worked hard to build.”As the leading data collaboration and activation platform among premium publishers, Permutive today has the most supply-side signal in market and the world's largest independent consumer segmentation, with more than 200,000 segments across thousands of destinations. This rich supply-side data powers Permutive’s premium programmatic offering and delivers three times the addressability, which improves both advertiser outcomes and publisher monetization.The Adform integration is now available globally to all Permutive publishers.About PermutivePermutive is a data collaboration and activation platform built on edge computing that enables publishers and advertisers to reach 100% of their audience in a privacy-first way. Permutive’s technology allows for the processing of user data in real-time, helping the world’s leading programmatic buyers and sellers maximize addressability without sacrificing user privacy.About AdformAdform, the powerful and safe media buying platform, has a 20+ year history of delivering service excellence and forward-looking technology. It enables major brands, agencies, and publishers to create, buy, and sell digital advertising globally. Having pushed the boundaries through augmented intelligence and an industry-leading identity solution, Adform has consistently changed the game for digital advertisers.

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