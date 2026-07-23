Tinuiti Named Media AOR for Wolverine Worldwide to Unify North American Brand and Performance Marketing

We're excited to help Wolverine connect every marketing investment decision to measurable business outcomes through a unified strategy powered by data, technology, and creativity.” — Jeremy Cornfeldt, President of Tinuiti

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti, a leading independent media agency, today announced it has been named Media Agency of Record for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), a global leader in footwear and apparel, to advance the Company’s next phase of growth through a unified approach to brand and performance marketing.The partnership will support Wolverine Worldwide’s strategy to further unify its brand portfolio—including Merrell, Saucony, Chaco, Wolverine, and CatFootwear—under an integrated, data-driven approach to media, marketing, and consumer engagement across the United States and Canada. Through a single, measurement-driven framework powered by Tinuiti’s proprietary Bliss Point technology and advanced analytics, the partnership brings together brand and performance media across paid search, paid social, programmatic and display, streaming and video, influencer marketing, and strategic media planning, all supported by robust cross-channel measurement capabilities.Brett Parent, Chief Strategy Officer of Wolverine Worldwide, said: “At Wolverine Worldwide, we’re focused on building a more connected, insight-driven marketing model across our North American portfolio, one that brings together powerful storytelling with measurable business impact. As we continue to evolve how our brands engage consumers, we were looking for a partner that could help us unify brand and performance in a more intentional, data-led way. Tinuiti brings the capabilities, technology, and mindset to help accelerate that vision and support our long-term growth strategy.”Jeremy Cornfeldt, President of Tinuiti, said: "The future belongs to brands that stop treating brand and performance as separate investments. Wolverine Worldwide has an extraordinary portfolio, and we're excited to help connect every marketing investment decision to measurable business outcomes through a unified strategy powered by data, technology, and creativity."Tinuiti helps marketers understand the full enterprise value of their media investments by connecting brand and performance within its proprietary Bliss Point Marketing Operating System, the ultimate brand and performance unifier, which fuels decisions across Audience, Creative, Media and Measurement. The result is smarter investment decisions, more confident budget allocation, less waste across fragmented media investments, and greater business impact across DTC, retail, and every place consumers choose to shop. Complementing this foundation, Tinuiti's Creative Suite—including its exclusive AdCopy AI paid search technology—will guide messaging strategy and scale high-performing search creative across Wolverine Worldwide's portfolio, ensuring paid search execution is continuously optimized in lockstep with broader media investment decisions.For Wolverine Worldwide, the partnership reinforces its commitment to evolving how its brands connect with consumers in a rapidly changing media landscape—leveraging data, creativity, and cross-channel integration to drive stronger brand equity and business performance. As the company continues to invest in its portfolio and North American capabilities, partnerships like this will play a key role in enabling future growth.This latest Agency of Record win builds on Tinuiti's continued momentum as brands increasingly seek a unified approach to brand and performance marketing. Following the appointment of Abbey Klaassen as Chief Executive Officer, the agency continues to expand its roster of leading consumer brands—including Carter's, Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding, and now Wolverine Worldwide—reflecting growing demand for its integrated media model and proprietary Bliss Point Marketing Operating System. Tinuiti also continues to help many of the world's leading brands—including e.l.f. Beauty, Instacart, and Liquid I.V.—navigate major cultural moments and tentpole events such as Amazon Prime Day, Super Bowl LX, and the Winter Olympics, demonstrating its ability to translate cultural moments into measurable business growth.Tinuiti also recently hosted Tinuiti Live in New York City, where marketers and industry leaders explored "The Orchestration Era: Bridging Human Strategy & Agentic Execution"—highlighting how AI-powered execution, unified measurement, and human strategy are reshaping modern marketing. Watch the sessions here About TinuitiTinuiti is a media agency that not only builds brands, but architects business outcomes. Guided by its mission to “Love Growth. Hate Waste.”, Tinuiti creates immediate and lasting growth for clients. At the center is Tinuiti’s Bliss Point Marketing Operating System – the ultimate brand and performance unifier – which fuels decisions across Audience, Creative, Media and Measurement. This approach allows Tinuiti to treat each client’s business like its own—making smarter decisions, faster, and with greater accountability. With over $4.5 billion in media under management and 1,200 employees across the U.S., Mexico and EMEA, Tinuiti delivers measurable impact for leading brands. For more information visit https://tinuiti.com/

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