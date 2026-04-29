RealReports Expands FMLS Partnership with Mid Georgia MLS Launch Suzanne Beers (CEO, MGMLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Latest MLS launch builds on rapid national adoption, bringing RealReports’ AI platform to agents across Central Georgia

RealReports stands out for both the depth of its data and speed of innovation. This platform gives members a clearer understanding of properties and enhances how they serve clients every day.” — Suzanne Beers (CEO, MGMLS)

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the rapidly expanding AI-powered property intelligence platform, is now available to Mid Georgia MLS (MGMLS), further extending its collaboration with First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) following a breakout year of growth and nationwide adoption.

This launch builds directly on RealReports’ earlier rollout with Gulf Coast MLS, reinforcing how forward-thinking MLS organizations are working together to deliver modern, high-impact technology to their members. Through this partnership, MGMLS members serving Central Georgia now have access to RealReports’ comprehensive property data for every home in the country, Aiden, the built-in AI property advisor, and Pulse, their client engagement engine designed to drive repeat and referral business.

“Expanding RealReports to Mid Georgia MLS is a natural next step in our partnership,” said Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO of FMLS. “After seeing the impact RealReports delivered with GCMLS, we’re excited to extend this to another one of our valued partners. MGMLS members will now have access to one of the most innovative platforms in the industry, delivering real-time insights that help agents better serve their clients and compete in today’s market.”

MGMLS leadership emphasized the value this brings to their members and the importance of staying ahead with modern tools.

“Our mission is to provide our members with the resources they need to succeed in an increasingly complex market,” said Suzanne Beers, CEO of Mid Georgia MLS. “RealReports stands out for both the depth of its data and the speed of its innovation. This platform gives our members a clearer understanding of properties and equips them with tools that directly enhance how they serve clients every day.”

For RealReports, the MGMLS launch continues a rapid expansion across the MLS landscape.

“Momentum like this doesn’t happen by accident,” said James Rogers, CEO & Co-founder of RealReports. “MLSs across the country are recognizing that agents need more than raw data, they need intelligence in ways that augment their current workflows. RealReports transforms fragmented information into something actionable, and the pace at which we’re being adopted reflects how critical that shift has become.”

Zach Gorman, COO & Co-founder of RealReports, added: “What’s especially powerful here is the network effect. As partnerships like this expand across FMLS’s data share relationships, we’re able to bring a consistent, modern experience to more agents, faster. Our focus is simple: deliver the highest-quality property intelligence, continuously improve it, and make it immediately useful in an agent’s day-to-day.”

With continued momentum into 2026, RealReports is solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing and most trusted AI platforms in real estate, helping agents unlock deeper insights, strengthen client relationships, and win more business in an increasingly competitive market.

About RealReports

RealReports is an AI-powered property intelligence platform designed to modernize how real estate professionals access, understand, and act on property data. By combining comprehensive nationwide data with cutting-edge AI, RealReports delivers a unified solution that empowers agents, MLSs, and brokerages to work smarter, move faster, and serve clients more effectively.

About MGMLS

Mid Georgia MLS (MGMLS) was established in 1970 as a privately owned MLS founded by local real estate brokers. From these humble beginnings, MGMLS has grown into a premier MLS provider, supporting real estate professionals across 21 counties in Central Georgia. Today, it empowers brokerages with comprehensive, accurate property data, enabling them to better serve home buyers and sellers throughout the region.

About FMLS

First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 in Atlanta by real estate brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fifth-largest MLS in the United States. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across the United States and much of Central America.

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