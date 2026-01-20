RealReports Kicks Off 2026 with Gulf Coast MLS Launch via FMLS Collaboration

RealReports Kicks Off 2026 with Gulf Coast MLS Launch Cy Cain (CEO, GCMLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the rapidly expanding AI-powered property intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its platform with Gulf Coast MLS (GCMLS)—marking the company’s first partnership announcement of 2026, following a breakout year in which RealReports announced more than 50 MLS and association partnerships nationwide.

This launch is notable for its collaborative structure: First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) is providing RealReports to GCMLS members, demonstrating how forward-thinking MLS organizations can work together to deliver best-in-class technology and value to their subscribers.

Through this partnership, GCMLS members serving the greater Mobile, Alabama market now have access to the full RealReports ecosystem, including: The RealReports platform, featuring comprehensive, high-fidelity property intelligence built from trusted nationwide data, Aiden, RealReports’ AI property advisor, which answers complex property questions, analyzes documents and photos, and delivers instant, actionable insights, and Pulse, RealReports’ new AI-driven client engagement engine, enabling agents to invite past clients to receive automated property updates that keep agents top-of-mind and drive repeat business and referrals

“Launching RealReports for Gulf Coast MLS is a great example of what’s possible when strong MLS partners work together", according to FMLS’s President & CEO Jeremy Crawford. "GCMLS has been a phenomenal partner, and bringing RealReports to members in the Mobile market is the direct result of the collaborative, member-first relationship between FMLS and GCMLS. We’re excited to see their members have access to the amazing property insights RealReports delivers.”

GCMLS leadership echoed that enthusiasm, emphasizing the immediate impact RealReports will have on its members’ ability to serve clients and compete effectively.

“Our members are working in a market that requires better data and better tools,” said Cy Cain, CEO of Gulf Coast MLS. “RealReports helps REALTORS® understand properties more clearly and use that information to better serve consumers. It’s practical, easy to use, and fits into how our members already do business. We’re excited to offer that added value to our membership.”

For RealReports, the GCMLS launch sets the tone for another ambitious year ahead. “Coming off a year where we partnered with more than 50 MLSs, starting 2026 with a launch like this is incredibly meaningful,” said James Rogers, CEO & Co-founder of RealReports. “It reinforces that MLSs are actively seeking technology that delivers real, measurable value to their members. RealReports is built to meet that need—by turning property data into intelligence agents can actually use.”

Zach Gorman, COO & Co-founder of RealReports, added: “What makes this launch especially exciting is the collaboration behind it. When MLSs like FMLS and GCMLS align around a shared goal of empowering agents, the results speak for themselves. Our platform, Aiden, and Pulse are all designed around how agents really work—and this partnership ensures GCMLS members can put those tools to work immediately.”

With momentum carrying forward from 2025 into 2026, RealReports continues to solidify its position as one of the fastest-growing and most trusted AI platforms in real estate—helping agents deliver more value, deepen client relationships, and grow their businesses in a rapidly evolving industry.

About RealReports

In today’s competitive market, knowledge isn’t optional—it’s your edge. RealReports delivers comprehensive property data, powered by AI to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Dubbed the AI-supercharged “Carfax for homes,” RealReports pulls from 60+ leading data providers to offer a single source of truth for every home in the U.S. Built into every RealReport is Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question about a home, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

About FMLS

First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 in Atlanta by real estate brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fifth-largest MLS in the United States. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across the United States and much of Central America.

About GCMLS

The Mobile Association of Realtors® is the voice for real estate in the Mobile and Gulf Coast region, serving almost 2,000 real estate members. It also operates the Gulf Coast MLS. It is the voice for real estate in the Mobile area. For more information, please visit http://mobilerealtors.com/



