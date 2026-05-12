SIMLS Selects RealReports to Power Its Next-Generation Tax Records Solution

RealReports partners with SIMLS Sandy Krueger (President & CEO, SIMLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Expanded partnership delivers fully integrated tax and public records, enhancing data fidelity and empowering agents with deeper, faster insights.

By expanding our partnership with RealReports and adopting Taxshot, we’re providing a modern tax records solution that strengthens the quality and accessibility of property data for our members.” — Sandy Krueger (President & CEO, SIMLS)

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS). Under the expanded agreement, RealReports will become SIMLS’ official tax records provider and roll out its Taxshot and Prospector products to all SIMLS members. The expansion strengthens SIMLS’ data infrastructure while equipping members with not only a fully integrated tax and public records solution, but also powerful prospecting capabilities built directly into the same ecosystem.

Modern Tax Data, Fully Integrated

Taxshot replaces fragmented legacy tax systems with a unified, nationwide public records and tax dataset. Rather than forcing agents to toggle between disconnected tools, Taxshot integrates seamlessly into existing MLS workflows and the RealReports platform. Members can access structured ownership data, property characteristics, tax history, and AI-powered insights alongside listings, valuations, and market intelligence — all within one cohesive environment.

“Our focus is always on delivering meaningful value to our members,” said Sandy Krueger, President & CEO of SIMLS. “By expanding our partnership with RealReports and adopting Taxshot, we’re providing a modern, fully integrated tax records solution that strengthens the quality and accessibility of property data for our members.”

Built for Prospecting and Growth

With this expansion, SIMLS members also gain access to Prospector, RealReports’ AI-powered map-based prospecting platform, included as part of the Taxshot program.

Prospector allows agents to identify opportunity at scale using robust tax and ownership data combined with more than 30 advanced filters—including valuation, likelihood to sell, loan assumability, properties in preforeclosure, and other key signals. Agents can visually map opportunity, apply layered criteria, and uncover high-probability seller leads directly within the same ecosystem powering their tax and property intelligence.

“Tax data is foundational — but when you combine it with intelligent prospecting tools, it becomes transformative,” said James Rogers, Co-Founder & CEO of RealReports. “With Taxshot and Prospector fully integrated, SIMLS members can move seamlessly from understanding property ownership to identifying opportunity and taking action.”

A Stronger, High-Fidelity Data Ecosystem

Because Taxshot and Prospector are natively embedded within RealReports, they enhance the fidelity and use-cases of the entire platform. Instead of managing multiple vendors and siloed systems, SIMLS members now operate within a unified property intelligence environment where tax records, prospecting workflows, comprehensive property data, and AI-powered insights work together.

“We’ve always believed agents shouldn’t have to stitch together a half dozen different tools just to learn about a property,” said Zach Gorman, Co-Founder & COO of RealReports. “By becoming SIMLS’ tax records provider and bundling Prospector into Taxshot, we’re giving members both the data foundation and the growth engine. It’s a stronger ecosystem, higher-fidelity insights, and a more powerful way to win business.”

Delivering More Value to Members and Their Clients

The expanded partnership reflects SIMLS’ commitment to modernizing its technology stack while delivering practical, revenue-driving tools to its membership. Taxshot and Prospector will be available to all SIMLS members within the RealReports platform, supported by onboarding and training designed to ensure seamless adoption.

For more information, visit realreports.ai

About RealReports

In today’s competitive market, knowledge isn’t optional—it’s your edge. RealReports delivers the most comprehensive property data for every home in the U.S., supercharged by AI, to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Dubbed the AI “Carfax for homes,” RealReports transforms data from 70+ leading providers into competitive intelligence with Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question, conducts research, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

About SIBOR/SIMLS

Comprised of approximately 2,300 members, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas. SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale or rent. Together, its members participate in approximately 5,000 real estate transactions every year. SIMLS is the premier source for real estate listings and market information on Staten Island, providing real estate professionals and the community with a comprehensive platform for property listings, market data, and professional development opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.